Batman Saved Robert Pattinson From Falling Into Depression

Robert Pattinson has battled anxiety and depression for the longest time, and it became more evident because of the highly anticipated Batman role.

Fame and fans’ expectation have certainly exacerbated Robert Pattinson’s anxiety. So much that he was doubtful if he would get to play the next Batman. And if he failed to achieve, what we could call, one of the biggest accomplishments in his acting career, there were chances he’d fall into depression again. On numerous occasions, the ‘Good Time’ actor has been candid about his struggles with anxiety and depression.

Pattinson has been in the spotlight since the minute he turned 18. Starting with supporting roles in 2004’s German television film ‘Ring of the Nibelungs’, the star has a repertoire unlike any other. It wasn’t until his role as Cedric Diggory in the Harry Potter movie that RP began making headlines. Following the success of ‘Twilight’, Pattinson underwent a series of therapy sessions to help cope with the inevitable anxiety and depression. With the upcoming Batman movie now in the picture, Robert Pattinson’s struggle with his mental health continues to be the same. Read on to know more.

Robert Pattinson was anxious he wouldn’t get the Batman role and would be in depression again

‘Twilight’ actor Robert Pattinson has opened up about his struggles with depression and anxiety, saying that he’s more than ready to accept his emotions. In an interview with “The Telegraph” in 2012, Pattinson opened up about his mental health issues. Rob expressed that he kind of likes his anxiety in a funny sort of way and that he likes his peaks and troughs. However, while confirming that he suffered from depression, he stated that it doesn’t last very long with him. RP even went on to say that, “I would love to go into therapy but it makes me too anxious“. When asked about his newly exposed fame from ‘Twilight’, this is what he said:

“I had a bit of a struggle at first because my life really contracted and I couldn’t do a lot of the stuff I used to be able to do. But once I got through that a year or two ago, I just accepted my life as something else and now I can’t really remember what it was like before.” He ends by saying that ever since he accepted reality, it was easier to deal with.

Following his sudden rise to the top after the mega-success of ‘Twilight’ opposite Tayler Lautner and ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, Robert confessed that he thought he was manic-depressive, and that his condition had harmed his relationships tremendously. He also believed he had bipolar disorder. For Robert, being in a relationship brought out his illness the most. In an interview in 2010, he took accountability for over-analyzing everything. He believed that because of his way of over-analyzing people’s opinions, the actor felt he was not romantic anymore and was instead a manic depressive.

While you might think that this is all old news, not much seems to have changed. Robert Pattinson claims he was worried about losing the role of Batman because of leaks about his casting. While speaking with “Variety” about his film ‘The Lighthouse’, in September 2019, Pattinson discussed his upcoming superhero role. Here’s what he had to say about his reaction to hearing that he was in talks to play Batman:

“When that thing leaked, I was f**king furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing. It was terrifying. I was like, ‘Oh f**k! Does that screw me because they are so intent on secrecy?’”

For the final portion of his audition, he donned the Batsuit. He recalled that moment as the craziest thing he’s ever done in the movie world. While putting on his suit, he recalls saying to Matt that the suit did feel transformative. RP reaffirmed that one does feel very powerful immediately.

With Batman in the making, there were many obstacles that Pattinson had to overcome to be best suited to play a role that predecessors like Ben Affleck, Adam West, and Christian Bale among many others, have perfected. While fans of the actor have no doubts in their mind about how well RPatzz will do in the forthcoming Batman movie, the actor had quite a few doubts along the way.

If there was anything that was to go wrong during ‘The Batman’ movie filming, it did. The pandemic happened. The production halted mid-way as a protocol for the rising cases in the states (and, of course, the entire world). After it was safe enough to resume work, Pattinson expressed that he was “anxious to get back to work”.

As he prepared to continue filming his part as Bruce Wayne/The Batman in Matt Reeves‘ ‘The Batman’, the 35-year-old actor gave some major insights at the virtual DC Comics FanDome event in August 2020. RP first addressed his anxiety about going back to work because of COVID. However, he was keen on continuing “to form this beloved character” because he’s “always been a massive fan”.

Not too long after, Pattinson ended up testing positive for COVID-19. His positive test ended up leaving the supposed 100 million pound blockbuster in some major chaos. After getting the fans all hyped up, it was unfortunate that his positive test became an annoying setback. After knowing hints of RP’s history of anxiety and depression, you can imagine how terrifying it might have been for him at the time.

To fit the bill, creator Matt Reaves did not only require Pattinson to put his best foot forward while acting but also be physically fit. RP took up the challenge in 2019 and began his journey on getting buffed up. Fans can only imagine the amount of pressure he might have felt at the time. From dealing with anxiety and depression to taking therapy to being offered the role of Batman, it’s been quite a journey. Pattinson is currently busy prepping for his movie’s official theatrical release which is set to be in March 2022.

