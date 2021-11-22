Avengers 5 Will Only Be Made After Brie Larson Is Removed

Brie Larson is apparently requesting more creative control over ‘Captain Marvel 2’ from Marvel, and her co-stars are furious about it. Keep reading to know more.

Brie Larson has appeared in two Marvel Cinematic Universe films, ‘Captain Marvel‘ and ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, and she is expected to play a key role in the studio’s future. With Marvel’s Phase 4 of the MCU ready to begin, Larson may have chosen an opportune moment to make the request.

A 'CAPTAIN MARVEL' SEQUEL

Larson’s debut solo film as Carol Danvers, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, was a huge success. Despite some criticism, the film grossed more than $1 billion at the box office for Marvel.

The actress reprised the role in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, solidifying her position as one of the Avengers’ most important members. Captain Marvel will almost probably play a crucial part in ‘Avengers 5‘ given the absence of Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Marvel recently announced that work on a ‘Captain Marvel’ sequel is currently underway. The production of the film is set to begin next year. Sources say, Larson, who is poised for a bright career in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wants more creative control over her next project.

LARSON REPORTEDLY DEMANDS MORE CREATIVE CONTROL

None of the rumours regarding ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ has been confirmed by the studio. However, insiders told We Got This Covered that Larson has requested more creative control over the sequel from the company.

‘Avengers’ stars will only do the next movie if Brie Larson is not there

Being named a producer is one of these things. Outside of the MCU, Larson has a few directing credits, but Marvel isn’t known for giving their stars a lot of creative freedom.

However, in her first solo film, ‘Black Widow’, Johansson served as a producer. Larson, on the other hand, has been a part of the MCU since ‘Iron Man 2‘, so the studio’s willingness to give in to Larson’s demands is still up in the air. In any case, this is a great chance for Larson to ask for more control over the character’s story. The actress is well aware of how crucial she is to the MCU’s success, and Marvel will go to great lengths to ensure her happiness.

HER CO-STARS ARE NOT PLEASED BY THIS

While it is clear that a relative newcomer is outperforming them, targeted harassment campaigns can cause serious damage to the franchise. If Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’ takes over the ‘Avengers‘, her co-stars will be forced to deal with the backlash from fans and the resulting campaigns, which they may not be prepared to handle just yet.

They would also consider Brie’s creative control inappropriate in this situation. They know that the more creative control Larson has over the campaigns, the more targeted they will be. Instead of continuing down this road, an ‘Avengers’ without Captain Marvel makes more sense.

What’re your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments down below.