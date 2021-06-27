Avengers 5 Will Only Be Made After Brie Larson’s Exit From MCU

It has just been around two years since Brie Larson showed up as Captain Marvel. As per reports, the studio is already looking for her replacement. Let’s find out if there will be an ‘Avengers’ movie without Brie Larson’s ‘Captain Marvel’.

Brie Larson had faced a lot of hardship even before her movie ‘Captain Marvel’ was released. Online trolls tried to sabotage the reviews on popular review sites. They signed petitions to replace her from the role. Despite the hate, ‘Captain Marvel’ earned one billion dollars at the box office. Many Marvel fans continued asking for Brie Larson’s replacement. Most of the negative attention went away, but some fans continued signing petitions and declaring their hate for her on social media.

A petition wanted to have Larson removed and replaced with an actress who will add more diversity to Marvel’s massive line-up. Despite that, it did not stop Captain Marvel from appearing in the ‘Avengers: Endgame‘. Larson also received a lot of hate for starring in a commercial that talked about empowering women. However, all this has not stopped Brie Larson from continuing to appear in Marvel projects.

‘AVENGERS’ MOVIE WITHOUT ‘CAPTAIN MARVEL’ BRIE LARSON?

The upcoming ‘Avengers’ movie will include Brie Larson. According to We Got This Covered, Marvel Studios have agreed to pay the Academy Award-winning actress the same amount as the rest of her more famous male co-stars. A few months ago, Larson was trying to get a bigger paycheck to play the superhero role. But now it is almost confirmed that she will be in the upcoming movie.

‘Avengers’ stars will only do the next movie if Brie Larson is not there

Not just this, Brie Larson is also going to be leading the next set of Avengers. Since Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) are no longer part of the Avengers. Hence, there is a need for someone to head the new group. Carol Danvers does seem like the right choice. If you recall ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Captain Marvel did give a tough fight to Thanos. Hence, her powers and military background seem enough to lead the new team of Avengers. Considering the hate Larson receives online, Marvel fans may not be too thrilled about it.

WHEN WILL ‘AVENGERS’ RELEASE?

Currently, Marvel has not released any information regarding ‘Avengers 5‘. The movie is missing from the list of Phase 4 titles. ‘Avengers 5’ is expected to come out in Phase 5. During an interview, Kevin Feige talked about the possibility of ‘Avengers 5’ releasing in Phase 5. To which he said: “I would have to think so. I would have to say yes, at some point.”

The Marvel president had earlier talked about if he knows what the next ‘Avengers’ team looks like:

“Yes, and it will be a very different team than we have seen before. That is what Endgame was all about. It will be a very different incarnation of the team with some people you have already met and some people we have not met yet.”

BRIE LARSON LEAVING AFTER ‘THE MARVELS’?

As per We Got This Covered, Brie Larson will not be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will leave after the release of ‘The Marvels’. Fans had earlier started speculating when ‘Captain Marvel 2‘ changed to ‘The Marvels’. Many felt that it was due to the concerns the studio had regarding Brie Larson.

According to various sources, Larson would not be around as Carol Danvers for much longer. The studio is thinking about replacing her as Captain Marvel with either Kamala Khan or Monica Rambeau’s character. However, the article clarified that this does not mean that Larson will not show up as her superhero character after ‘The Marvels’. The idea behind it is to eventually have her hand over the title of Captain Marvel to one of the other characters. Hence, maybe it will be the right time for Larson to move onto other things after ‘The Marvels’.

