Avengers 5 To Introduce The New Leader Of Avengers Tower

After the devastating events of ‘Captain America: Civil War’, Tony Stark sold the Stark Tower and moved away. Now in the new slates of Avengers movies, there might be someone else controlling the tower, and that might be a villain.

After the fight in ‘Captain America: Civil War’ broke apart the team of Avengers and left half the team incarcerated or missing in action, Tony Stark was left with no choice but to sell his famous Stark Tower. Ever since, we’ve seen no signs of the tower in the series, until now. A new theory dissects who might be working in the building currently.

THE CIVIL WAR SADNESS

The events in Sokovia and the dangers of unchecked superpowers perturbed Tony Stark. And he demanded that the superheroes be held accountable for their actions. However, Captain America, Bucky, and others who knew that the story wasn’t straight opposed him, ultimately leading to the war that would split the Avengers into two factions.

Video Credits: piratesandsuperheros

Even though the team finally came together to defeat Thanos and recreate the Avengers as they stand today, the damage was done. By the end of ‘Civil War’, Tony Stark sold Avengers Tower and moved on. He was guilt-ridden for having lost a lot of his teammates and was dealing with the aftermath of Ultron at the same time.

‘Avengers 5′ to bring the new leader of Avengers Tower

Even though Tony had redeemed himself by the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, by sacrificing himself for destroying Thanos, the Avengers Tower and its owners have been in relative darkness till now. With some new theories coming into the light, though, this can change. What could have been the result when Tony Stark sold Avengers Tower? Who is in charge of the iconic tower now?

THE LEGO GAME

The latest theory about the ownership of the tower comes from an unlikely place. A Reddit user playing the ‘LEGO: Marvel Superheroes’ series suddenly noticed an odd detail. The Avengers Tower was in the game but, instead of Stark, the name on the Avengers Tower said Osborn.

Norman Osborn, better known as Green Goblin, has been one of the most iconic villains in the comics and the silver screen. He is also one of the wealthiest people in the city as an entrepreneur. So, it would make sense for him to buy the Stark Tower and turn it into his. Unfortunately, there has been no indication up till now that Green Goblin exists in the MCU.

Video Credits: RajmanGaming HD

However, Norman being a key player in Spider-Man’s life means that he would show up sooner or later. Especially considering the fragile mental state that Peter was in after Tony’s death, it would undoubtedly pain him to see one of the most significant memories of his icon being turned into a supervillain lair.

The story of Green Goblin is similar to Tony Stark’s in origin, where experimentation and wanting to create a scientific marvel leads them to adopt their alter egos. However, Norman’s alter ego is evil, and the Goblin takes over his life, making him do things that he wouldn’t usually do.

Green Goblin’s destruction in the comics is well-known. He had destroyed the NYC skyline hundreds of times and was instrumental in killing Spider-Man’s first girlfriend Gwen Stacy when he threw her from a highrise building. So, what does this mean for MCU?

MCU STORIES

While ‘LEGO: Marvel Superheroes’ is not formally connected to the MCU, it still shares a lot in common with the universe. Therefore, the decision to involve Osborn in the game’s world raises eyebrows and brings in the question of who Tony Stark sold Avengers Tower to.

If Norman is indeed coming into the world of Peter Parker and Spider-Man, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ might be the ultimate test for the lovebirds of Peter and Mary Jane. Green Goblin is known to target close friends and lovers of Peter Parker to hurt him, so there might be a reprisal of the famous death scene from ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ where Gwen falls to her death.

Video Credits: Looper

However, this is still a theory at this point. It is primarily because the only indication has been a game only loosely connected to the central universe. However, with the film’s release date coming ever closer, the Green Goblin’s laugh might be filling up our screens soon.

MCU might have dropped a hint about Avengers in the strangest of places. New theories suggest that a LEGO game and incorporating the Osborn name onto the Avengers Tower means that Green Goblin might be on his way into the MCU. So Peter Parker should start keeping tabs and being wary, or there might be more brutal deaths he faces on screen soon.