TRENDING TODAY

Avengers 5 To Introduce The New Leader Of Avengers Tower

‘Avengers 5' to bring the new leader of Avengers Tower
DKODING Studio
Uttiya Roy

Uttiya Roy, an author-at-large, terrifying presence and overall nerd. I write cultural critiques and go into why media is doing what it is. I love OTT and live on the internet. Netflix, Prime, Hotstar and comics are my lifeblood. For me media is a mirror to the real world and writing is the best way to interpret it.

Previous Article
Kaley Cuoco Obsessing Over This Marvel Star
No Newer Articles