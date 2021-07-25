At 56, Keanu Reeves Needs To Venture Beyond Action Films To Save His Career

At 56, Keanu Reeves is busier than ever. With so many action films in the past decade and many more in line over the next few years, we wonder whether Keanu should do some meaningful cinema at this point. With his career at his very prime, is it too much to ask Keanu to play more age-appropriate roles?

From a distance, Keanu Reeves seems like a man who doesn’t age. He started his acting career in the 1980s and since then, there is a mystery surrounding his looks. He looks as dapper and young as ever. In fact, who’d believe that a Hollywood star in his mid-50s is headlining a hardcore action franchise such as ‘John Wick’. And with ‘Matrix 4’ happening, there is only more action to do for Keanu! But the real question is, is he forcing it? Or is he truly still in the prime of his physical strength and will go on like this for a few more years, or you know, decades? Let’s discuss.

In the more recent years, Keanu Reeves has been dubbed as Internet’s boyfriend owing to many news reports about him being the literal ‘angel on earth’. One Google search will tell you how famous is he among the fans universally? And yes, there is no question about the fact that people do want to see more of him. But there comes a time in every actor’s life when he/she must realize their age and start playing more age-appropriate roles. The history of Hollywood tells us that it is the only way for an actor to last long and remain relevant. But Keanu’s fans might question, what if the age doesn’t show. Then what? Now that’s a question to ponder upon.

Keanu Reeves struggling to do action films

Keanu Reeves struggling with action roles?

Keanu is approaching 60 in a few years and recently, he has seen a major resurgence in his career. It began with the success of the popcorn action epic ‘John Wick’ in 2014. Following this titular role, Keanu became relevant once again, this time solely because of his work. But all this fame and glory has come at a cost. And Keanu himself stated in an interview that his ‘ageing process’ is just similar to any other average human being. Now that could come across as a major reason for the dismay of his fans, some of them who truly believe that Keanu is immortal.

In the mid-2000s, upon turning 40, he talked about major life transitions in an interview with CTV. He said that at 40, he felt the passing of his youth while adding that he had the classic 40s meltdown. He accepted that his body was changing, so was his mind. This answer was in response to the interview asking about his life post-40. Now this was a calculated answer and truly acceptable and also proves that he ‘ages’. It was no surprise though, keeping in mind Keanu’s style of answering every question with grace. Now any other ‘more eccentric’ Hollywood actor would have flipped at the question. But that’s precisely what makes Keanu different. He is always humble. ‘Internet’s boyfriend’ for a reason, eh?

Keanu Reeves beyond popcorn action films

So, leading Hollywood’s most loved action franchise ‘John Wick’ and the next ‘Matrix’ sequel, Keanu is on a roll. But till when? He is a fantastic actor and he doesn’t need to prove anything to anybody. Until he is happy with his work, and if his fans are happy and the producers are happy, no one should decide for Keanu but himself. He is a smart guy and he knows what he’s doing and no one does it better than him. But eventually, he will have to take some major steps in his career and do some meaningful films, before it’s too late.

Currently, Keanu is gearing up for the ‘Matrix‘ sequel, along with two ‘John Wick’ sequels. His fans are ready for some big Keanu treats in the coming years. With the speed Keanu is going about the sequels of his films, we sure can hope for another ‘Speed’ sequel soon?

