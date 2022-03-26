Arrogant Robert Downey Jr Showing Iron Man Level Attitude To An Interviewer

Everyone’s favourite Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. walked out of an interview while promoting ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ as the interviewer asked him a rather personal question about his dark past life.

In the entertainment industry, interviewers are notorious for getting too personal or crossing the line in their interviews with celebrities. The same thing happened during the promotion of Robert Downey Jr.’s film ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron‘. But this is not the first time something similar has occurred. We have plenty of such situations that we can refer to from the past. An interviewer casually asked pop singer Britney Spears about implants or the time Ellen irritated Jim Parsons.

The interview commenced as your average normal film promotional interview, and Robert answered questions about ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ and discussed the future of his role as the Iron Man. Soon afterwards, the interviewer got off the track, and the interview derailed off its course.

Chanel 4 News’ interviewer Krishnan Guru-Murthy gave the interview a dark twist and asked RDJ out of the blue to clarify his statement that he supposedly gave to New York Times a long ago. The interviewer stated that he wanted to know from RDJ what he meant when he told the New York Times after his arrest that he could not make a transition from a $2,000 per night suite to a penitentiary and come out of it as a liberal. However, RDJ being the wholesome gentlemen he is, tried to keep his cool and stated that things have changed for him since, and he has a different point of view in the current time.

The interviewer didn’t stop there; he had to make the situation worse by discussing RDJ’s relationship with his late father, his drug abuse, and whether or not he’s completely clean of all of that now. RDJ cancelled the pushy interviewer’s extreme desire to become the devil’s advocate, as the actor ended the interview after being asked the question and left the location.

What did RDJ say about the interview once it was done?

After finishing the interview, Robert Downey Jr. reflected on it with Howard Stern. The actor was upset for a variety of reasons, the most important of which was that RDJ was there to promote a film, not to give a personal interview. Another major reason was that RDJ felt it was inappropriate to discuss his dark past when the interviewer knew a large number of children would be watching.

Video Credits: Channel 4 News

According to RDJ, there is an assumption about the interviewee that he sits in the chair to get scrutinised. So, he is expected to answer all the dirt in the name of questions thrown at him. He went on to say that in the future, he must allow himself to be separated from such clowns (interviewers like Krishnan).

Robert Downey Jr. interview walk out: 'It's just getting a little Diane Sawyer in here.' http://t.co/edl9IrJGfL pic.twitter.com/T1vSqaemhk — CNN (@CNN) April 23, 2015

How did RDJ’s fans react to this whole scenario?

The concerned controversial interview received more than 14 million views across the platforms like YouTube. The comment section under the video is filled with praises for Robert Downey Jr. for maintaining his cool and not letting himself fall for the interviewer’s vicious technique of getting news headlines for the next day.

Several fans in the comment section also emphasized that by being insensitive and unprofessional to RDJ in the interview, Krishnan Guru-Murthy has guaranteed his cancellation by every major studio for any future interviews.

Oh dear. Abrupt end to our Robert Downey Jr interview when we started talking about jail and drugs. #walkout #c4news pic.twitter.com/NKz9HkAnZk — Krishnan Guru-Murthy (@krishgm) April 22, 2015

Another fan pointed out in the comment section in the context of RDJ’s handling of the situation that this is how one should handle people who want to put you in a heated situation and test your temper and try to get a scoop of news out of you. Leave them with a calm smile and just walk away like maintaining your calm.

Robert Downey Jr. proves time and again that he is a legend and an icon for all the right reasons.

