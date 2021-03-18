Brad Pitt was spotted in Angelina Jolie’s house a few months ago. Ever since the rumours about them trying to make their relationship work have been doing rounds. Let’s dig deeper and find out what’s cooking.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most iconic couples in Hollywood. The couple stayed together for 12 years and have a total of six kids.

In a recent interview with the “British Vogue”, Angelina opened up about her relationship with ex-husband Brad Pitt and how the pandemic has affected the dynamic of her life and that of her children.

In this interview, Jolie said that her last couple of years were really tough to go through and that she is in the process of healing. Jolie lives with her 6 children; Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. She even decided to live near Brad Pitt’s house in LA so the kids would have a closer relationship with their dad. Jolie opened up about how these last few years have been hard on her and her family.

She said, “The past few years have been pretty hard, I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body”.

Are Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie still sleeping together?

Besides the legal fight she was having with Pitt, Jolie talked about how the pandemic has been a crucial point in her relationship with her children.

She stated,

“I think that like most families, we have had this bigger thing happening with the pandemic. But, of course, you also have these life markers. We went into it having just gotten out of the hospital with Zahara (who underwent surgery last March), and we were so happy she was OK that we entered lockdown in a different state of mind. But, you know, there are also these other markers of life: Pax going into his senior year, but not being able to enjoy all that it is to be a senior; Zahara finally getting her driving license, but she’s taking the test with the driver wrapped in the full outfit with the masks. It’s not how you imagine these moments. But birthdays go on, and I think that for many people, it’s made us all feel very human together. There’s something beautiful about that”.

Jolie went really deep on her latest struggles. The fact that she and Pitt went under a legal battle for quite some time changed the way he relates with his children, especially the older ones, but some rumours came up lately that maybe their situation got a little better since last year.

Brad Pitt seen at Angelina’s house

An Australian media outlet called “Who” recently said publicly that Jolie and Pitt have put a pause on their divorce. The media outlet also alleged that the couple is also working on their relationship again.

Pitt was also seen at Jolie’s house around August of 2020, which made the rumours of a new relationship even stronger. On the other hand, another media outlet called “Gossip Cop” refuted the allegations saying that for them to be back together and put a hold on their divorce, another legal trial would be necessary, which both of the parties do not seem interested in doing.

Do you believe Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have started over their relationship or are they just trying to work it out because of the kids? Let us know what you think in the comments box below.