Angelina Jolie Looking For A Billionaire Boyfriend To Pay Her Expenses

According to a well-known tabloid, Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is desperate for cash. Is the actress in financial trouble as a result of her divorce from Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie had been divorced twice before meeting Brad, first from British actor Jonny Lee Miller and then from Billy Bob Thornton. Brad and Jennifer announced their divorce in 2005, after seven years of marriage. Angelina announced in 2006 that she was expecting the couple’s first child. It was the first time she had recognised their relationship in public. Ten years later, Angelina filed for divorce due to irreconcilable differences. Sources accused Brad Pitt of getting aggressive with one of his children.

According to a recent piece in the tabloid “Globe”, Angelina Jolie is struggling financially and is looking for a wealthy new lover to boost her bank account. Also, to help give her a status boost in Hollywood that she had before with Pitt. According to the article, Jolie’s finances have been exhausted by her court struggle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. While the legal bills continue to mount, the magazine claims Pitt is also stopping her from selling her stake in Château Miraval, her and Pitt’s French estate.

Angelina Jolie, according to an insider, is desperate for money. In the last few years, she has not saved nearly enough to support her lifestyle. The pandemic has also affected Jolie’s profits. Jolie got inspired by her actress friend Salma Hayek, who married designer entrepreneur François-Henri Pinault in 2009.

Salma is treated differently than almost any other actress Angelina has ever worked with because she married a billionaire. The insider mentioned that Angelina will limit her love prospects to high-income earners in the future and will not be so preoccupied with looks or anything else.

Many people found it funny that the post mentioned actress Salma Hayek. She and Jolie worked together on the Marvel picture ‘Eternals‘. The film will release on 28th October. It is also clear that because Jolie worked on a Marvel production, she was probably generously paid for her role. As a result, it shows that Jolie has sufficient funds in her bank account.

Video Credits: Chopped Celeb

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, after nearly a decade of marriage. However, the procedure for the couple’s custody is still not finished. The case has cost Angelina a lot of money and time. But we can confirm that Jolie is more focused on the happiness of her family. Getting a wealthy partner is definitely not on her mind. Moreover, despite media reports that the actress is broke, Jolie’s stated net worth exceeds $100 million.

Jolie wanted sole physical custody of her and Pitt’s children in 2016. A judge gave a temporary ruling in the case in May, awarding Brad and Angelina fifty-fifty joint legal and physical custody of their five younger children: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. However, two months later, a California appeals court granted Jolie a big victory by dismissing the private judge.

Angelina Jolie is a cougar?

It is not the first time Angelina Jolie has been in the news for something she did not do. A few weeks ago, a tabloid reported Jolie was desperate for cash after Pitt refused to let her sell their vineyard. Another news report was on Jolie’s auction of a beautiful picture a while back. It stated that she was selling the work to make ends meet due to the massive legal fees. Pitt has not responded to the news. There is no evidence that Jolie sold it to hurt him, as numerous articles stated at the time.

Video Credits: Clevver News

It is not the first time the “Globe” has fabricated a story centred on Angelina Jolie. The magazine named Jolie the “neighbour from hell” last year. Not only that, but it claimed Jolie was a cougar who was teaching The Weeknd how to be her boy-toy booty caller. The magazine even stated that Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp were dating. All of these articles are absolutely untrue.