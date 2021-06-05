Angelina Jolie Secretly Simmering With Jealousy After Keanu Reeves’ Wedding Rumours

Were Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves ever dating?

There are many rumours floating around, especially in the world of showbiz. A few years ago we were told that Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves were secretly dating. However, soon an end was put to these rumours, leaving us all wondering whether or not they were an actual couple. Now with Keanu Reeves and Angelina Jolie living their lives, the curiosity inside us wants to know if there was any truth in this matter. So were Angelina and Keanu in love?

Highlights —

Angelina Jolie and Keanu Reeves in love?

Keanu Reeves wedding rumours

RUMOURS ABOUT ANGELINA JOLIE AND KEANU REEVES DATING

It was back in 2018 when we were told by “NW”, that Angelina and Keanu are having a private love affair. They also mentioned that the two of them started to see each other in July 2017, and even went on a vacation on an isolated island in Greece. Furthermore, it was also added that Angelina’s children were very fond of Keanu and that Reeves had a great time around her children.

The insider to the magazine revealed that Keanu’s qualities attracted Jolie, as she didn’t want any drama in her relationship and that Keanu was “drawn to mysterious women like Angelina”. Now when it comes to talking about coming out in the open about their relationship, they stated that they wanted to keep the relationship under hiding, despite Keanu’s mother’s strong approval of them going public.

HOW TRUE ARE THESE RUMOURS OF ANGELINA AND KEANU DATING?

Angelina Jolie is secretly simmering with jealousy after Keanu Reeves’ wedding rumours

No, this story about Angelina and Keanu’s secret relationship was nothing but a well-crafted piece of fiction. “Gossip Cop” confirmed the same from a source very close to Angelina Jolie. At present, Angelina is busy fighting a custody battle with Brad Pitt and taking care of her children. Keanu, on the other hand, is in a happy relationship with Alexandra Grant.

IS KEANU REEVES SECRETLY GETTING MARRIED?

Looks like we will be hearing wedding bells soon, as the beloved couple’s, Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant, wedding rumours have surfaced on the internet. According to “Woman’s Day”, Keanu is secretly getting married to Alexandra. An insider source revealed,

“They were enjoying a lovely little dinner when Keanu popped the question over champagne. The ceremony will likely take place in front of a small group of close friends and family members in an intimate outdoor location in Malibu”

However, till now no official announcement has been made by either Keanu or Alexandra. Till the time we hear the good news from them, we will make peace with these rumours.

