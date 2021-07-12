Angelina Jolie Gangs Up With Brie Larson Against Gal Gadot

The Cleopatra role is officially Gal Gadot’s. But, it appears that some big actresses are not happy with Gadot’s recent stride into superstardom. A fish-eyes view on the controversy suggests that the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress has landed herself in big trouble with Angelina Jolie and Brie Larson.

Gal Gadot’s casting as Cleopatra brought out many critics from the woodworks. The Israeli actress coming from a position of white privilege also erased the alleged Syrian and North African roots of the African Queen. It’s not new for studios to skirt outrage by taking the safest path possible, but why are Gal’s co-workers upset too?

Angelina’s Cleopatra Dream

‘Cleopatra’ was essential to making Elizabeth Taylor a household name. The image of the blue-eyed Taylor descending onto her people and running politics has become cultural signage of a kind. So, it makes sense that one of the most iconic actresses in our era wanted to become a part of this legacy. As early as 2017, Jolie’s name was already connected to multiple ‘Cleopatra’ projects. Though none of those projects seems to have materialized, the Patty Jenkins movie did, and now Jolie is left empty-handed.

It is important to note that casting a white woman in the role of an African Queen is being tone-deaf from the start. However, as pointed out by “The Guardian”, the legacy of the Egyptian queen is clouded in mystery. Cleopatra has been linked to both Syrian and Moroccan ancestries, and her father is confirmed to be a Macedonian dream.

While Angelina fits none of these criteria, neither does Gal Gadot. Though Gadot is middle-eastern, she is neither Macedonian nor North African. While addressing the controversy around her signing the film, Gal defended her decision by saying that no actresses were available for the role otherwise.

Angelina Jolie teams up with Brie Larson against Gal Gadot

However, if the film producers weren’t inclusive, it makes more sense to cast Jolie. Unlike Gal, Angelina has cache in Hollywood history for being a brilliant actress. Having made several great films in the industry’s history and being an all-around behemoth, it makes more sense to cast Jolie than Gal Gadot for the role. Angelina vs. Gal Gadot on Cleopatra role is soured further by the fact that Gal is actively advocated for by the director of the movie Patty Jenkins.

Cleopatra casting fiasco

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot became collaborators with ‘Wonder Woman’. The duo has since made ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and are all set to work on the upcoming ‘Cleopatra’.

In the Angelina vs. Gal Gadot on ‘Cleopatra’ role debate, the story is complicated by Patty’s association with Gadot. If Gadot got a leg up in the hiring process because of her closeness to the director, it seems unfair to Jolie.

Angelina has a much more exhaustive filmography than Gadot and is a seasoned actress. Not only that, but Angelina also has spent a lot of time being attached with Cleopatra roles for years, making her a popular choice for the position. As the rumours around the casting broke out, Gal’s name was nowhere to be seen.

Jolie was mostly pitted against Lady Gaga when it came to casting choices. Though there is no information about casting processes and how Gal got the role, it might be an open-and-shut case of a friend helping another.

Gadot and Jenkins are, after all, colleagues in the DCEU and have worked together before. While Jolie might be the more obvious choice to the rest of the world, Jenkins decided to bank on someone she knew. But is it alright to do so?

Brie joins the fight

Brie Larson has long been an advocate for social justice. After Israel launched a series of relentless attacks on Palestine, Gal, an Israeli citizen, advocated for the piece and put her support behind the IDF, where she had served earlier.

If rumours are considered to be accurate, this was the time when Brie Larson unfollowed Gal Gadot from social media. Gal was also criticized on Twitter and Instagram, with crowds of people coming against her for showing support for Israel without reflecting on the violence.

So, now with escalating tensions over ‘Cleopatra’ and the social justice misstep, it seems to be Brie and Angelina against Gal Gadot. Gadot doesn’t have much to fear, though, as seasoned actresses, the three most probably keep a cordial relationship alive and keep interacting. However, lately, with everything, she hasn’t caught a break. Could she be suited for an African queen who ruled with an iron fist now?

After the ‘Cloepatra’ casting news, the internet broke on Gal Gadot. With rising articles around her support of the IDF and her taking on the role of an African Queen, she seems to have made two powerful enemies, Jolie and Brie. Could Wonder Woman make out of her fight with Lara Croft and Captain Marvel? Only time will tell.