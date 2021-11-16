Christopher Nolan is slated to return in movie theatres with the release of ‘Oppenheimer’, a film based on the life of “the father of the atomic bomb”, theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Everything about the film screams interesting, and we can’t wait until 2023 to come when the movie is set to release.

Here is the Christopher Nolan biopic updates that you need to know.

‘OPPENHEIMER’ WILL BE NOLAN’S FIRST BIOPIC EVER

Nolan has never gone the biographical drama route before in his film career. Diehard fans will know that he almost made a film about business magnate Howard Hughes, but that didn’t materialise. This means that ‘Oppenheimer’ is going to be Nolan’s first biopic ever, something he has wanted to make for a long time.

Here’s All You Need to Know About Christopher Nolan’s First-Ever Biopic, ‘Oppenheimer’

The real-life Oppenheimer was a scientist who conducted the Manhattan Project, a project that ultimately resulted in the creation of the atomic bomb.

‘Oppenheimer’ will be Nolan’s 12th film after ‘Tenet’.

HERE IS THE LASTED ON WHO’S GOING TO STAR IN THE FILM

Reportedly, the latest A-list celebrities in the loop for the role of Oppenheimer are Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon. We don’t know who will play what, as the report continues to say, “Details behind who Damon and Downey will be playing in the project are being kept under wraps”.

If this comes true, Downey Jr. and Nolan will be working with each other for the first time, whereas it would be a reunion for Nolan and Damon.

As regards Oppenheimer’s wife, Emily Blunt seems to be in talks with both Nolan and Cillian Murphy, the movie’s co-creator. This will be Blunt’s first time working with Nolan.

RELEASE DATE, PRODUCTION, BUDGET, AND MORE

It is likely that the movie will release in 2023 on July 21, which seems to be a date most Nolan films release.

‘Oppenheimer’ is going to be a big one for Nolan because it will be the first of his films to be produced by Universal, and not Warner Bros. Warner Bros has been Nolan’s home studio for his films, but their relationship turned bad after Warner Bros released ‘Tenet’ in the controversial hybrid release format.

The budget has been scaled down, from $200 million-plus for ‘Tenet’ it seems to have come to $100 million. That’s quite a scaling back.

The production of the film will start in the early part of 2022.

When it comes to the Oscar-nominated director, we know that what we’re going to watch is going to be an extraordinary, unexpected experience.