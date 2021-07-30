Alex Rodriguez In Depression After Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez’s Hot Reunion

Alex Rodriguez is upset about how Jennifer Lopez has moved on from their split up and reunited with her ex Ben Affleck. Keep reading to find out.

The fresh images of Jennifer Lopez gallivanting about Montana with Ben Affleck have left Alex Rodriguez as shocked as the rest of the world. Ben and Jen’s reunion took the former MLB star off guard, as he was under the impression that he and the ‘Hustlers’ actress would get back together after calling off their engagement earlier this year.

American actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spent last week together on a trip to Montana. After the news broke, insiders close to Alex Rodriguez revealed how the former MLB player is dealing with the surprise reunion. According to a source, Alex is more surprised than anything else, especially considering they formally split up and called off their engagement barely a month ago.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on. He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him” The source revealed

Alex is upset with Lopez’s reconnection with Ben, according to the source, and has reached out to her to inform her of his feelings. However, the insider summarised the situation, saying, “She is not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done”.

Alex Rodriguez under depression after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s hot reunion

“Alex was jealous that Jen and Ben were seeing each other“, the source told Us Weekly. “He’s still holding out hope they can reconcile.” Rodriguez believed he and his ex would remain friendly after they called off their two-year engagement last month. Lopez, on the other hand, allegedly cut him off because he was acting so needy.

A CHEMISTRY THAT COULD NOT BE DENIED

The news of Bennifer’s reunion broke about a month after Lopez and Alex’s four-year relationship officially came to an end. Days later, she and A-Rod reunited briefly in late April in Los Angeles, with a source telling the outlet that he wanted to work things out with her. Ben, on the other hand, was later seen at her city residence. Another source claimed they were just friends at the time. However, the pair quickly realised that their chemistry could not be denied.

Jennifer and Ben began dating in July 2002, while filming the box office bomb ‘Gigli’. That November, the actor proposed to Jennifer with a 6.1-carat pink solitaire custom-made Harry Winston diamond ring.

However, just days before their wedding in September 2003, the couple, nicknamed Bennifer by fans, called off their wedding in Santa Barbara, California. Months later, in January 2004, they announced their divorce. Jennifer stated on a show in 2014 that her and Ben’s breakup was probably her first big heartbreak.

