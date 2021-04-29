After Netflix, Henry Cavill All Set To Hijack Disney

After playing Superman, Sherlock Holmes, Geralt of Rivia, handsome boy Henry Cavill is now ready to enter Marvel Cinematic Universe.

No one can be a better Captain Britain for MCU than Henry Cavill, even though they are aware of the fact that he is the member of the rival DCEU. The British actor is secretly in talks with the Marvel heads to set foot into the MCU, according to a report published in ‘We Got This Covered’. Marvel is planning to rope in Henry, despite him being the Superman of DC to play Captain Britain, aka Brian Braddock.

The speculations for the new MCU character Captain Britain are high.

Diehard fans of Henry Cavill are always hard-pressed to find anything linking him to a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since it was announced that J.J. Abrams was rebooting Superman for Warner Bros.

When it was clear that the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian is nowhere to be involved, people sensed the bitterness between the actor and the franchise. This surge in speculation is not just a coincidence.

Rumours mills are spinning that Cavill’s either being eyed for a part in Kevin Feige’s rival superhero series, or that he’s leaving no stone unturned to find a place in Marvel Studios. The actor who recently playedthe emotional version of Sherlock Holmes and The Witcher for netflix has regularly been rumored as the perfect fit for Captain Britain dating back several years. Such rumours are inevitable given that the next live-action Superman blockbuster will not be played by Henry Cavill.

Marvel and Henry Cavill to mutually benefit themselves with Captain Britain

Many media channels have reported after We Got This Covered that Cavill is secretly negotiating with Marvel to grab a role in MCU, although no solid proof has been provided by anyone. But, it is sure that Captain Britain is present somewhere in the MCU. His alter ego Brian Braddock was announced by Peggy Carter during one of the scene in Avengers: Endgame‘s time heist. Fans who are looking forward to see a new character in MCU were disappointed because Captain Britian reference was so light. It was so subtle that it may have gone over the heads of many fans as they would never imagine that UK even has its own super soldier.

There’s no smoke without fire, so we can be sure that Henry Cavill is engaged in clandestine talks with Marvel and Captain Britain is a long pending entry in the MCU. No one can play Captain Britain better than the British actor Henry Cavill. One can hope that something good will surely come out sooner rather than later.

Till then post your views about Henry Cavill in the comments box below.