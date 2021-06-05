After F.R.I.E.N.D.S, The Big Bang Theory Reunion Is Next In Line

Kaley Cuoco hinted at a potential ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion and thinks it will be “great to do” an episode in which the cast reunites.

‘Friends: The Reunion’ which hit HBO Max on May 27 has left everyone teary-eyed but content with how well the show has aged. Just as sitcom fanatics are absorbing the emotional offerings of the 2-hour long treat, another grand reunion seems to be in the play.

‘THE BIG BANG THEORY’ REUNION

Kaley Cuoco, who won hearts with her portrayal of Penny during the 12-season run, has reacted affirmatively to the possibility of ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ reunion. Although Cuoco is doing pretty well with her projects ranging from executive-producing to starring in shows, she expressed she is “definitely” looking forward to the ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion.

In an interview with “E! News”, ‘The Flight Attendant’ actress confessed,

“I would definitely be open to some sort of reunion show. I can’t wait for the Friends one, and so I’m definitely open to doing one ourselves as well”.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast reuniting does not seem far-fetched as the cast has largely been on good terms and backed each other throughout the show. Cuoco, who emerged as one of the biggest names on the show, mentioned that she is looking forward to great things for her former colleagues. “I think everyone is kind of trying out their new paths and seeing what their next project is, and I’m excited to see how everyone flourishes”, she said.

While speaking of the show, which finished airing in May 2019, Cuoco became a bit emotional and expressed, “It does still feel like yesterday that we wrapped”. For the ardent fans of the show, it has been a satisfying journey spanning over 12 seasons and they would not mind coming back for more.

WORTH THE WAIT

‘Friends: The Reunion’ graced us 15 years after the show’s finale premiered but seeing the six familiar faces reassemble was worth the wait. As Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer had achieved different things in their post-Friends life, they were able to come together for the nostalgia-packed reunion with a positive headspace.

A similar roadmap for ‘The Big Bang Theory’ reunion has been proposed by Kaley who mentioned, “I think in a few years or whenever anyone’s open to it, I definitely will be down for that. It was a life-changing experience for all of us, and it’d be great to do that for the fans, too, because we had such an amazing fan base that stuck with us for so long”.

Kaley’s eagerness to deliver a heartening gift for the sitcom fans “definitely” signals healthy prospects of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast reuniting for a special. The actress had also become strongly attached to the show. In March 2021, she recounted in an interview with “Variety” that it was distressing for her to accept that the show was culminating after season 12.

“Jim said, ‘I don’t think I can continue on’”, she recalled.

“And I was so shocked that I was literally like, ‘Continue on with what?’ Like, I didn’t even know what he was talking about. I looked at Chuck: ‘Wow. I thought we were — I’m so blown away right now.’”

Thankfully, the show came to a natural end due to the collective decision of the cast to “go out together” with the show’s creator Chuck Lorre and left a good possibility of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ cast reuniting in the future.

THE POST -BIG BANG THEORY LIFE

After ‘The Big Bang Theory’ got over, Kaley has been up to exciting things. She has produced and starred in the Golden Globe-nominated ‘The Flight Attendant’. In addition, she also extended the contract between her production company Yes, Norman Production and Warner Bros. TV by three more years. Johnny Galecki, Cuoco’s reel life husband but real-life ex, starred in ABC’s ‘The Conners’ and also welcomed a baby boy in 2019 with Alaina Meyer.

Jim Parsons has continued to contribute voiceover in ‘Young Sheldon’ and also acted in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ and the film ‘The Boys in the Band’. Mayim Bialik produced and starred in ‘Call Me Kat’ while Kumal Nayyar took roles in ‘Sweetness in the Belly’, ‘Trolls World Tour’, and ‘Think Like a Dog’. Simon Helberg returned to acting in ‘Annette’ while Melissa Rauch has starred in films like ‘The Laundromat’ and ‘Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite’. The sitcom’s cast has exciting things lined up in their careers while fans root for a trip down the memory lane as grand as ‘Friends: The Reunion’.

