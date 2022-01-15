After Divorce From Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco Has Found Her New Love

Kaley Cuoco has found someone she can’t take her eyes off from.

If you don’t follow the social media account of Kaley Cuoco, you wouldn’t know that she is a big animal lover. You will find her with horses, dogs, cock and now she has found her new love in a mini cow. Scroll down to catch the cutie moo.

Last month, Cuoco posted on her Instagram stories the inside look of her beautifully curated ranch home and surprised her fans with a new addition to her tribe.

Kaley Cuoco’s new family member is too cute to handle

She is completely in awe of the mini cow she recently adopted and shared her emotions with her fans: “Oh and this happened. We adopted a mini cow, and I actually can’t handle it”, adding, “Her name is Connie. Sit with that a minute”.

Cuoco shared a series of pictures of Connie and is seen talking with the rest of the animals in her stable. Her stable is occupied with pigs and horses. Another snapshot of Cuoco and Connie is next to magical. She captioned it as: “I couldn’t stop staring at her. She’s so magical and sweet.”

Kaley Cuoco babysitting animals after the breakup

Fans of Cuoco are excited that she has moved over her break-up with Cook and are elated to know that she is happy in her own space.

Before Connie, Cuoco brought another addition to her brood, a rooster that she rescued. This happened right after her divorce.

Let us know your views on Kaley Cuoco’s love for animals in the comments box below.