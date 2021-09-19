Before joining the ‘Black Adam’ franchise, Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Feige had some discussions about taking on a Marvel role. Keep reading to find out.

Johnson has established himself as one of the biggest stars working today since transitioning from wrestling to acting. Johnson has made his mark on a number of franchises in addition to appearing in stand-alone hits such as ‘Central Intelligence’ and ‘Moana’. He’s become a go-to star for major action films, from ‘Fast & Furious’ to ‘Jumanji’. That’s why it’s not surprising that he eventually landed a role as a superhero in mcu.

Highlights —

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Feige discussed some MCU ideas

Johnson was destined for Black Adam

After ‘Black Adam’ in DCEU, Dwayne Johnson is being eyed for MCU

DWAYNE JOHNSON AND KEVIN FEIGE DISCUSSED SOME MCU IDEAS

Johnson will make his long-awaited DC Extended Universe debut as Black Adam next year. The actor has been committed to the role for years, despite the fact that work on his solo film has been constantly delayed due to unforeseen circumstances. Finally, filming on ‘Black Adam’ began early this year, and the film will be released in theatres in July 2022. In the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film, Johnson will be joined by Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge, and several others.

Related: Is Henry Cavill Making An Appearance As Superman In Rock’s Black Adam?

Johnson joining a superhero property seemed unavoidable, although some may have asked why he didn’t start with the MCU. According to Hiram Garcia, president of Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, Johnson and Marvel CEO Kevin Feige had some ideas for roles for him, but they weren’t serious. In an interview with “Collider”, Garcia explained: “DJ and Kevin [Feige] have a great relationship and we’ve flirted around a few ideas before, but nothing serious. There’s mutual admiration for what we each have been doing and what Kevin has built over there is truly incredible.”

JOHNSON WAS DESTINED FOR ‘BLACK ADAM’

According to Garcia, Johnson was destined for ‘Black Adam’ in the end. The DC villain-turned-antihero role has long been a favourite of Johnson’s, and fans have been waiting for him to play it for years. It speaks a lot about him that he already feels like the definitive Black Adam before the film even comes out. While Johnson would have been fantastic in the MCU, the DCEU currently feels like a far better fit. Johnson has the opportunity to truly embrace the role of ‘Black Adam’ in the DCEU, which could use more stars of his calibre.

Video Credits: ComicBookCast2

For the time being, the possibility of seeing Johnson in his complete DCEU suit is the most exciting prospect. He’s teased his Black Adam costume repeatedly on social media, which doesn’t appear to require any additional padding, giving the sense that a reveal could be on the way. Perhaps it will make its debut at DC FanDome in October, or Johnson will simply post it online.

Johnson, who has played a variety of action heroes on the big screen, is finally on the cusp of being a superhero, and we can’t wait to see it.