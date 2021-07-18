After The Batman Reboot, Ambitious Robert Pattinson Wants A Superman Movie

Robert Pattinson doesn’t want to stop at ‘The Batman’ film and wants to star in a film in which he can share the screen with Superman.

Robert Pattinson is the third Dark Knight to be picked up by Warner Bros. in the last two decades. He carries a huge responsibility of bringing in some stability to Batman whose fate on the big screen is wavering ever since Ben Affleck made his exit. Considering this, it’s only natural that Robert Pattinson wants to solidify his role as Batman. His next target is to do a film that features Batman and Superman together.

HIGHLIGHTS —

Robert Pattinson’s unique Battinson.

Robert Pattinson’s plans for Battinson.

UNIQUE BATTINSON

After Ben Affleck bid adieu to the DC Extended Universe, Robert Pattinson took his place. However, his role as Batman is going to be excluded from the DCEU. Instead, it is going to take on the multiverse by being set on Earth-2.

Known as Battinson among excited fans, Robert Pattinson’s Batman is going to explore the Caped Crusader like never before.

Video Credits: Warner Bros. Pictures

For instance, Christopher Nolan’s Batman Trilogy was about the genesis, growth and retirement of Batman. Ben Affleck’s Batman was more rooted in exploring the pinnacle of the superhero.

On the other hand, Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’, under the direction of Matt Reeves, will explore the phase where Batman is struggling with finding his rhythm.

Battinson will be set in the second year of Bruce Wayne becoming Batman. It will portray the Dark Knight in a younger version trying to solidify his place in Gotham.

‘The Batman’s’ conflict will be fuelled by the supervillain The Riddler aka Edward Nashton. The Riddler is a serial killer who takes delight in teasing authorities with puzzles and riddles when he commits a crime. The DC villain will be played by the brilliant Paul Dano.

Other roles that will accompany Batman and The Riddler include Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman; Jeffrey Wright’s James Gordon; and Peter Saarsgard as Gil Colson, Gotham’s district attorney.

Robert Pattinson unique Battinson

However, Gotham crime lords Colin Farrell’s Penguin and John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone will make matters tough for Battinson as he begins to unveil corruption in the grim city.

The most exciting actor to feature next to Battinson will be Alfred Pennyworth, Batman’s housekeeper and father figure, as it will be played by the ingenious Andy Serkis. Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ is also expected to get two sequels and a prequel series on HBO max.

Related: Don’t Let Your Kids Watch The Batman, It’s Much Darker Than Dark Knight

Even after all these incredible things for ‘The Batman’, Robert Pattinson still wants more as he wishes to feature in a Superman movie, even though the next Superman role remains undecided.

PATTINSON WANTS MORE

According to some sources, Robert Pattinson has set his eyes on a film that will feature his Battinson as well as a Superman role. It has not yet been decided who will play the Man of Steel in J.J. Abrams’ Superman. Whoever plays the role should be prepared to star along with Pattinson.

As there already has been a story rooted in the rivalry between Batman and Superman in ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, it seems unlikely that Warner Bros. will attempt to milk the plot anymore. Even the first attempt turned out to be quite hollow.

Given this, the other opportunity that presents itself is developing a ‘World’s Finest’ DC film. The World’s Finest Comics which were kickstarted in the 1940s featured Batman and Superman together in a story.

While ‘World’s Finest’ has been explored in ‘Superman: The Animated Series’, it will be exciting to witness it coming to the big screen, more so after the failure of ‘Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’.

It will also be a fascinating attempt as in the comics, Batman was portrayed with superpowers to match him with the strength of Superman.

Video Credits: Entertainment Weekly

Even if Pattinson’s dreams of doing a movie with Superman were to come true, it will be a cutthroat contest among actors to grab the role of Superman. Will Henry Cavill be able to reprise his role as Superman or will he be replaced by a new face in DC films?

While it is totally alright for Robert to build castles in the air about featuring in a film which has both Batman and Superman, for now, he must focus on his ‘The Batman’ film. ‘The Batman’ has experienced many delays and troubles due to Covid-19. Finally, it is expected to release on 4 March 2022.

What do you think of Robert Pattinson’s fate as Batman? Comment below!