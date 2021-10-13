A Single Tweet Altered The Fate Of Simu Liu Making Him The First Asian Superhero Of MCU

Simu Liu, the star of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, has pondered on his 2018 viral tweets in which he sought to play the titular hero. Keep reading to find out.

Liu plays the titular martial arts master in the MCU‘s first Asian-led superhero picture, which finds the character dragged back into the secret realm of his father Wenwu’s clandestine Ten Rings organisation (Tony Leung). Awkwafina plays Liu’s best friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang plays his estranged sister Xialing, and Michelle Yeoh plays Ying Nan, his aunt and Ta- Lo’s guardian.

After securing the lead part in ‘Shang-Chi’ in 2019, it was revealed that Liu had tweeted about the job a year before, writing: “Ok @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi”. He retweeted the tweet after being named to the position, simply writing, “well sh*t”.

We are not an experiment.



We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.



We are the surprise.



I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021

Since then, Liu has been outspoken about his excitement about playing the character and representing the Asian community in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last month, he even went so far as to criticise Disney CEO Bob Chapek for making awkward remarks about ‘Shang-Chi’, referring to him as “an experiment”. The actor refuted the claim by writing, “We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers”.

Thanks for getting back to me https://t.co/FFRuM03p20 — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) July 21, 2019

Liu discussed the now-viral 2018 tweet with USA Today, in which the interviewer Brian Truitt described it as “one of the biggest shoot-your-shot moments”.

Liu was specifically asked if he had auditioned for the role prior to posting the tweet, to which the actor responded, “No, I had literally read an article that the movie had been fast-tracked and I had like 500 followers at that point. Nobody was gonna listen to me. I just tweeted it out into the ether because I loved superhero movies and I always kind of dreamt of myself as a superhero in my wildest dreams. People will tweet anything right? So it’s great that I’m getting all the credit now, retroactively, for getting it right but I’m sure there are thousands of tweets, if you go back far enough, of me not getting it right or predicting the future totally incorrectly”.

THIS ISN’T THE FIRST TIME INDEED

This isn’t the first time Liu has made fun of the tweet; he previously joked that he hoped his casting in ‘Shang-Chi’ was due to his acting credentials rather than the tweet alone. It’s encouraging to see the actor laugh off his previous remarks and acknowledge the slim chance he has of landing his dream role. However, it’s difficult to deny that the tweet was fortuitous. ‘Shang-Chi’ has received mostly positive reviews so far, with many praising Liu for being a perfect fit for the role, owing in part to his enthusiasm for the character and the property.

In many ways, Liu appears to be destined for the role of ‘Shang-Chi’, or at the very least another superhero. He previously stated that he wanted to play the X-Men character Sunfire when he was younger and that he used to perform as Spider-Man at children’s birthday parties. While it’s fascinating to speculate what Liu would have done if he had landed either of these roles prior to becoming ‘Shang-Chi’, it’s difficult not to be pleased for him for landing his dream role. His natural charm and optimism, both for the film and for the MCU, appear to be a winning combination, so hopefully, he’ll get another chance in the future.

Fans will be able to judge Liu’s performance in ‘Shang-Chi’ for themselves when the film opens in theatres on September 3rd.