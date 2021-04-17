A Bolt From The Blue About Keanu Reeves Has Revealed The Title For Matrix 4

The fourth edition of this spine-chilling genre is coming to meet us soon in our nearest theatres.

It has been years since the last ‘Matrix’ instalment released in the theatres. After Neo and Agent Smith had an unforgettable fight, we were left with Architect’s last words saying that he will free Neo from the Matrix. Now that we know that ‘Matrix 4’ is finally happening, we can’t wait to see what this movie will unfold.

Highlights —

What is the title of ‘Matrix 4’?

When will ‘Matrix 4’ release?

What can we expect from ‘Matrix 4’?

What is the title of ‘Matrix 4’?

Title of ‘Matrix 4’

Well well! We all have made mistakes in the past, haven’t we? After all, at the end of the day, we all are human beings. Something similar happened with ‘The Matrix 4’s’ hairstylist Shunika Terry. Apparently, Shunika shared a post on her social media of the wrapping up scene. In the post, there was a gift with a note signed by the producers Lana Wachowski and James McTeigue, and the note also revealed the possible title of the movie. Of course, we might have missed the name in the tile. However, users on Reddit and Quora were quick to point it out.

In fact, “Nerding Reviews” on Twitter shared the screenshot of the post, with the caption, “Titles of The #Matrix4 has leaked online by the makeup artist who worked with the cast. The new sequel will bring back at least two dead characters to the Matrix. The title explains a lot about what we can expect from the movie #MatrixResurrection #Matrix4”.

Related: Matrix 4 Vs Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise Is Afraid of the double blow of Keanu Reeves

Titles of The #Matrix4 has leaked online by the makeup artist who worked with the cast. The new sequel will bring back at least two dead characters to the Matrix. The Title explains a lot about what we can expect from the movie#MatrixResurrection #Matrix4https://t.co/gRfOTh5XCv pic.twitter.com/St44iPqA5M — Nerding Reviews (@nerdingreview) January 30, 2021

So what is the title of the movie? Most probably it will be, ‘Matrix Resurrections’. Do you like the sound of the title?

When can we expect ‘Matrix 4’ to release?

Video Credits: Screen Rant

Finally! Let’s put an end to the suspense, as ‘Matrix 4’ will meet us soon on December 22, 2021. Not just this, keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, Warner Bros announced that the film will release both in the theatres and on HBO Max.

What will happen in ‘Matrix 4’?

Video Credits: New Rockstars

As of now, there is no synopsis out, so it will be a little difficult to predict what might happen in the fourth instalment of the film. However, many die-hard fans of ‘The Matrix’ speculated that the fourth movie might revolve around the concept of time travel. Also, there are chances that Neo might be a villain in an alternative timeline. Wow! That does sound interesting, doesn’t it?

How excited are you for ‘Matrix 4’? Let us know in the comments below.