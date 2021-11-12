007 Alert: Henry Cavill Hijacks The Role Of James Bond

Henry Cavill’s new James Bond look leaves the fans awestruck.

Daniel Craig’s saga of the James Bond franchise sadly reached the end with ‘No Time to Die’, which was released in theatres recently.

Highlights —

Henry Cavill deepfake James Bond movie mesmerises fans

Bond hunt continues. Henry Cavill releases his own James Bond movie

HENRY CAVILL DEEPFAKE JAMES BOND MOVIE MESMERISES FANS

Conversations have spiked about the replacement of Craig and who would become the new James Bond. While fans are supposing that the franchise will choose a Bond from different demographics, and not the conventional White and British Bond, the British actor Cavill has snatched the role via deepfake. Moreover, fans are really impressed watching the deepfake video starring Cavill as Bond even though they demand bringing a Black Bond or an Asian Bond.

Henry Cavill deepfake releases its own version of Henry Cavill as James Bond 007

Related: The Wire: Idris Elba Aka Stringer Was Caught Lying During His Audition

Deepfake/VFX artist StryderHD has stimulated the James Bond tenure with a new video replacing Timothy Dalton with ‘The Witcher’ and ‘Man of Steel’ star in the 1987 movie ‘The Living Daylights’. The deepfake video has established the smooth and seamless transition of James Bond’s role to Henry Cavill.

BOND HUNT CONTINUES. HENRY CAVILL RELEASES HIS OWN JAMES BOND MOVIE

Since the deepfake video was released, fans are clamouring for Cavill as the next James Bond. But Cavill is not alone in the competition. He needs to beat fan favourites John Boyega, Tom Hiddleston, Idris Elba, and Robert Pattinson, to seal his spot in the real world.

The video was released seeing the recent craze around James Bond because ‘No Time to Die’ has become a blockbuster. The movie has been acclaimed by critics and masses and is surely serving as a poetic swan song to the legendary Daniel Craig era of 007.

Henry Cavill’s deepfake video of the 1987 Bond movie looks real because his features resemble Dalton’s features. They both possess almost similar body structures. Let us know if you would like to see Henry Cavill as James Bond after watching the deepfake video in the comments box below.