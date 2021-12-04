End of Tiger Woods Era — Golf Sensation Bids Farewell To Full Time Sport

Greatest golf player of all times brought to his knees by series of career-changing accidents.

Highlights-

Tiger Woods appeared talking about his career path ahead in an interview with Golf Digest.

The athlete reveals that he will never return to full time sport ever again.

Woods refused to talk about his car crash in February, says, “it is all in the reports.”

In a viral interview, the greatest golf player reveals that his career from here might take the Ben Hogan path.

The greatest Golf player of all time, Tiger Woods might be close to giving up the sport forever. If you look at the timeline of Tiger Woods, car accidents have been a recurring phenomenon for the athlete. However, his February crash might actually be the turning point of his career- unfortunately, the last turning point.

Tiger Woods has himself cast uncertainty about his path as a Golf player ahead. Following the devastating injuries that he sustained during his car accident earlier this year, Woods doubts if he will ever be able to compete again. The 15-time championship pioneer, Woods expressed that he might make a return to the sport, but only to play a limited schedule.

On his first ever public appearance after the life-threatening injury in Los Angeles, Woods quote that he is “lucky to be alive”.

“Now, I’ll play a round here or there, a little hit and giggle, I can do something like that,” Woods said.

Tiger Woods’ career from here- a Ben Hogan simulcrum

In 1949, the winner of 64 PGA Tour events and the golfing star Ben Hogan encountered a similar career-altering injury. Woods, while in conversation with Golf Digest, expressed that his career from here might look a lot like Ben Hogan’s.

“I don’t foresee this leg ever being what it used to be, hence I’ll never have the back what it used to be, and clock’s ticking. I’m getting older, I’m not getting any younger,” Woods said. “All that combined means a full schedule and a full practice schedule and the recovery that would take to do that. I don’t have any desire to do that.”

Post-accident, Hogan played not more than nine tournaments in the season- a possible trajectory for Tiger Woods from here.

“But to ramp it up for a few events a year as Mr Hogan did, and he did a pretty good job of it — there’s no reason that I can’t do that and feel ready. I may not be tournament-sharp in a sense that I haven’t played tournaments, but I think if you practice correctly and you do it correctly, that I’ve come off surgeries before.”

Despite the bleak possibilities of playing for a stretched tournament ever again, Woods still wishes to play for British Open to be held next year. The occassion marks the 150th anniversary of St. Andrews- the home where Tiger Woods won twice.

History of Tiger Woods’ Acccidents and Crashes

The most recent of car crash that changed Woods’ course of career took place in February 2021 while speeding as fast as 87 mph. The world famous athlete was driving 45 mph above the legal limit before his SUV crashed in South Carolina, injuring his leg badly.

The greatest golf champion of all time might be an ace at his sport, however, Woods has had fair shares of troubles behind the stearing wheel.

A similar accident took place in 2009 that caused quite a stir among the media and the sports fraternity. Woods crashed into neighbor’s tree in Florida which left the athlete unconscious on the spot. When rescued out of his car, EMS found him snoring and without any shoes or socks. He mysteriously left home at 2:30 A.M. and the incident was followed by his scandalous cases of infidelities.

Things started going south for he from there with multiple corporate sponsors dropping him. However, Tiger Woods recovered from the odds in a few years until another addition in the series of accidents put a dent in 2017.

In 2017, Woods once again crashed his Mercedes-Benz in Florida after which cops found him passed out in his car. Reports revealed the presence ofactive ingredients of marijuana- Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC, in his body.

In order to avoid conviction for DUI, he pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was put to probation along with fine of $250.