Wipro Achieves AWS Energy Competency Status

Business Wire IndiaWipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Energy Competency status. This designation recognizes that Wipro has demonstrated deep expertise helping customers leverage AWS technology to transform complex systems and accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.



Achieving the AWS Energy Competency differentiates Wipro as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with deep expertise and technical proficiency within this unique industry, including proven customer success developing solutions across the value chain, from production operations and optimization, to commodities trading, new energy solutions, and more. To receive the designation, APN members undergo a rigorous technical validation process, including a customer reference audit. The AWS Energy Competency provides energy customers the ability to more easily select skilled partners to help accelerate their digital transformation with confidence. Read more about the AWS competencies achieved by Wipro and its partnership with AWS here.

“Wipro is proud to achieve the AWS Energy Competency,” said Sidharth Mishra, Vice President and Global Lead for Energy Domain and Consulting Services, Wipro Limited. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”



AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.



AWS and Wipro’s energy domain and consulting practice have framed a Refinery Monitoring & Surveillance (RMS) solution. Wipro, as a global system integrator deployment partner, will help energy companies centralize real-time data management systems in the cloud as an initial offering. Wipro will also integrate AWS’s RMS solution to help companies address key challenges in refining operations.

