ViewSonic Unveils the TD2465 Touch Monitor – Delivering Robust Performance for Tough Environments

A comprehensive and innovative solution for industrial, retail, and commercial businesses

BREA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, presents the TD2465 Touch Monitor, an intuitive 24″ touchscreen that is purpose-built for industrial, retail, and commercial spaces. It features several advanced multi-touch modes with real-world accuracy and sensitivity to styluses, gloved fingers, and wet hands. It also supports brand-new ViewSonic Touch Controller software for comprehensive management of OSD (on-screen display) settings without using physical buttons.

“Touchscreen monitors are essential in today’s evolving commercial, retail, and industrial businesses. It’s important to us that our products and solutions are designed to meet the harsh demands typical of such industries and to create a collaborative working experience. That’s where our new TD2465 touch monitor comes in,” said Oscar Lin, General Manager of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. “This intuitive display is built to benefit touch-adverse environments and elevate the user experience of existing scenarios.”

Advanced Touch Modes for Versatile User Experiences

The resilient TD2465 features several advanced touch modes, such as Glove Touch Mode, Water Resistant Mode, and Pen Touch Mode to suit a wide range of working conditions and usage scenarios. The different modes help enhance touch performance that will perform effectively even when users have wet hands, are wearing protective gloves, or are in humid environments.

Equipped with Projective Capacitive (PCAP) Touch Technology, the hyper-sensitive touch monitor supports multiple touchpoints with real-time accuracy and precision. With Pen Touch Mode, the palm-rejection-capable display is also compatible with pencil, styluses, and active pen for ultimate convenience.

All-in-one ViewSonic Touch Controller Software for OSD Management

The TD2465 touch monitor supports the all-new ViewSonic Touch Controller Software for a seamless onscreen user interface. The comprehensive solution allows easier access via touch to adjust the display’s OSD settings such as volume, screen brightness and contrast levels, and touch modes. It provides a complete set of tools to set and manage the best workflows without the need for additional physical buttons. ViewSonic will also release more devices compatible with ViewSonic Touch Controller Software in the future.

Effortless Installation for a Myriad of Spaces

Built with narrow bezels on all four sides and a slim body, the TD2465 can fit easily into any kiosk design and be placed on a surface securely. It features an advanced hinge stand which can be tilted between 15° to 70° for enhanced flexibility and a more ergonomic viewing experience. The monitor is also equipped with a VESA* mounting design for more attachment styles.

With such varied installation options, the versatile monitor can be used in several applications such as interactive check-in guest journeys in hotels, secure finance management in retail banking, patient data organization in healthcare, real-time transport deployment in aviation, and factory-flow visibility in the manufacturing sector.

Key Features of ViewSonic TD2465 Touch Monitor:

16:9 aspect ratio (1920 x 1080 resolution)

Multi-touch technology

Water-tolerant and glove-enabled

Compatible with pencil, styluses, and active pen

Surface hardness of >7H

Brightness of 250 cd/m2

*VESA mount patterns are the series of holes found on the back of a television or monitor, used to attach them to wall mounts. VESA stands for Video Electronics Standards Association.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

