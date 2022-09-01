ViewSonic Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Successful Transformations and “Ecosystem as a Service” Strategy

BREA, Calif., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual and EdTech solutions, celebrates its 35th anniversary and announces its latest strategy – “Ecosystem as a Service” (EaaS). Over the years, the company has successfully transformed from a hardware company to a solutions provider. With its experience and expertise, it further commits itself to innovating and collaborating with its partners to strengthen the entire ecosystem, promoting the industry to greater transformations.

“Founded in 1987, our business initially produced monitors. We expanded to other product lines and achieved tremendous success in corporate, consumer, and education segments,” said James Chu, CEO of ViewSonic. “To respond to the fast-changing environment, we started to transform our company and develop solutions by integrating hardware, software, and services. With the vision to inspire the world to see the difference between the ordinary and the extraordinary, we will continue to partner with the industry more closely to accelerate innovation and solve our customers’ problems.”

Facilitate Industrial Transformations with EaaS

The concept of Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS) is to include the stakeholders within the industry in the process of solution development and to create new services together. Starting with the education sector, ViewSonic has achieved great results with the EaaS strategy and will plan to implement the strategy in other segments to expand it globally.

In its pioneer project, ViewSonic partnered with governments, schools, and educational institutes to launch a series of training and certification programs to improve teachers’ digital teaching ability. Beyond that, ViewSonic worked with publishers and hosted competitions to encourage teachers to create innovative learning materials for their lessons. Through engaging on online social media platforms, ViewSonic built a community of educators, allowing them to share their experiences and exchange ideas about teaching digitally. All stakeholders in the industry could come together and work with ViewSonic to establish issues around digital teaching. All these aspects worked to form a well-rounded ecosystem within the education industry.

Lead the World of EdTech from 2D to 3D

As a leading EdTech brand, ViewSonic provides a total solution that integrates ViewBoard interactive displays, myViewBoard software, and an EdTech ecosystem. During the pandemic, ViewSonic offered myViewBoard for free to K-12, colleges, and universities, supporting online teaching and learning during school closures. To date, myViewBoard has exceeded 6 million users around the world.

However, the current mode of online learning is still limited by the lack of interaction, making it difficult for educators to evaluate student engagement during classes. To resolve these issues, ViewSonic elevated the digital learning experience from a 2D education environment to an immersive 3D environment. Through the introduction of UNIVERSE by ViewSonic, a metaverse for education, educators and students can teach and learn as if they were in a real classroom. Combined with intuitive controls and diverse tools, teachers can engage students in discussions and group collaboration, gaining feedback in real-time. Students are able to express themselves and interact with peers through personalized avatars. UNIVERSE brings a sense of belonging to both teachers and students no other online learning platforms can provide.

Innovative Solutions to Evolve Lives

The pandemic has changed the foundations of the society and people’s lifestyle. More than ever, people are adopting new technologies to re-adjust to their new lives, while businesses are seeking advanced and efficient solutions to sustain themselves. ViewSonic provides a full range of innovative products and services to help consumers and businesses improve their efficiency, flexibility, and performance.

By introducing a series of portable monitors, projectors, and pen displays, people can work, play, and learn anytime, anywhere. With advanced functions, such as videoconferencing, people can enjoy high-quality communication and collaborate remotely. For sustainability, ViewSonic has been using LED technology to develop more sustainable solutions. It expands its LED projector solutions from consumers to corporations, which addresses the critical need for equipment to be energy-saving and maintenance-free. The latest digital signature solution makes workflow more efficient and fulfills security requirements for multi-identification verification across telecom, banking, hospital, and hotel industries.

With a customer-centric mindset, ViewSonic will continue to upgrade its product line, invest in the latest technologies, and create a tight-knit community between educators, creators, and gamers across different vertical markets to inspire the world with visual excellence.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, pen displays, commercial displays, All-in-One LED displays, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 35 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference.” To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1889448/ViewSonic_building.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1587181/Logo.jpg



