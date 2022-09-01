Tecnotree Signs a Multi-Million Dollar Deal with MTN Nigeria, for 5G Digital Transformation

Business Wire India

Tecnotree, a Finnish global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), has today announced the signing of a multi-million-dollar deal with MTN Nigeria, for the deployment of its 5G ready digital BSS solutions.

The operator is aiming towards providing cutting-edge digital services and they have chosen Tecnotree’s cloud-native BSS Suite 5 to drive this transformation journey. The deal involves establishing Catalogue-driven Order fulfilment using Tecnotree’s Digital BSS Suite, powered by TM Forum certified Open APIs, which provides superior digital operations with easy integration and insightful customer interactions. Tecnotree Digital suite offers the flexibility to create a mix of new products and services quickly and efficiently, enabling faster time to market and increased time to value. With the power of 5G, it enables quick adoption of new technologies leading to revenue monetization due to improved speed of service activation that allows customers to design comprehensive order delivery processes with on-time deliveries while reducing errors and managing organizational and technical complexities.

As part of this transformation project, Tecnotree will also deploy its next set of market-proven BSS solutions – Digital Customer Lifecycle Manager (DCLM), Digital Resource Management (DRM), and Digital Business & Operations Dashboard (DBOD). The solutions will enable omni-channel customer engagement and journey management using an AIML data-driven approach. With simple and easy-to-use products and experiences, it will enable faster customer onboarding, 360-degree customer view, and a simplified payment process. The AIML business operation dashboard will provide integrated real-time visibility to management, fulfilling complex reporting requirements of the operator.

Tecnotree CEO Padma Ravichander said, “We are delighted with this strategic partnership to lead digital transformation and accelerate business growth for one among the largest operators in the world. The deployment of solutions will not only help in automation with a new set of features and digital capabilities but will also simplify business processes and achieve efficient operations with reduced cost and help accelerate revenue through new digital service offerings. The transformation will further improve their BSS infrastructure, making them 5G ready. Beyond 5G, Tecnotree’s platform is capable of provisioning end-to-end integrated fintech services with our Tecnotree DiWA platform."

About Tecnotree

