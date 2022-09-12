SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru Campus opens NMAT registration for admissions in MBA Core Program for the AY 2023-25

Registration open for admissions in the MBA through NMAT for the academic year 2023-25

NMIMS Bengaluru Campus signed an exclusive MoU with CIMA, London to provide financial intelligence to students

to provide financial intelligence to students With proven academic excellence, NMIMS Bengaluru Campus is one of the first 10 Indian institutes to be accredited by AMBA

The Campus provides all-round industry-ready business education to prepare future managers of global repute who are industry ready

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru Campus opened registration for the School of Business Management (SBM) NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) by GMAC for aspiring students seeking admissions in the Master of Business Administration (MBA) for the academic year 2023-25 -inviting the fourteenth Batch.

NMIMS Bengaluru Campus provides specialization in Finance, Marketing, Analytics and Operations as major segments in the MBA program which complements the requirement of the budding and emerging start-ups and Unicorns in Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India. Additionally, the campus possesses 12-13 years of alumni from MBA who guide students through the extended program. So, these are all available mentors for MBA incoming students which is again a very rich resource that not many institutes have. Of course, NMIMS Bengaluru Campus stands as 32nd in India as per Business Today ranking of B schools.

NMIMS has tied up with Grenoble Ecole De Management, France, for Student Exchange Program as part of the International Student Exchange under which MBA students at NMIMS Bengaluru will complete their first year at Bengaluru Campus and a trimester in second year at Grenoble, France.

The campus has always strived to provide students the world-class and practical-oriented education to prepare future industry managers with proven skills. In this effort, NMIMS Bengaluru Campus signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in August 2022 with the CIMA Institute of London, United Kingdom, to bring in stellar financial intelligence in India to integrate students with the ongoing global trend. This MoU allows students of the university who enroll onto the CGMA Finance Leadership Program (FLP) to obtain a CIMA Qualification.

During the last 12 years of existence, NMIMS Bengaluru Campus has established itself as one of the leading campuses in India for management education. It was among the top 10 institutes to obtain the prestigious accreditation from AMBA, UK. NMIMS Bengaluru Campus is ranked the 8th in Central Asia in 2017 by Eduniversal, France.

Dr Rajendra V Nargundkar, Director, SVKM’s NMIMS Bengaluru Campus said, “The MBA Program at NMIMS Bengaluru Campus has options for electives like analytics, BIE (Bachelor of Industrial Engineering), machine learning, financial services and many more, both modern and traditional forms of electives. Faculty have impeccable credentials both coming from academia and industry with loads of experience. We have a rigorous selection process and pedagogical global case study from Harvard and other sources around the world and modern process of teaching and learning like simulations. So, if you want to progress in your career to get to the next level, you should opt for the brand NMIMS Bengaluru.”

The Campus has made a distinction of being one of the highest female-male ratio institutions with an average over 40 percent share of female students. NMIMS Bengaluru Campus has a strongly accomplished and outstanding faculty with a collective experience of over 300 years.

Students at NMIMS Bengaluru Campus have been consistently making a mark in various pan India management competitions and obtaining coveted honors in competition with IIMs and other top B-schools. This is a matter of great pride and satisfaction. NMIMS Bengaluru campus provides an excellent platform for the MBA students to pursue live projects in addition to the Summer Internship program, from various companies spread across different domains.

Over the years, all the students were placed with a substantial increase in salary packages. Some of the top recruiters include: Astra Zeneca, HCL Technologies, Google, NCDEX, United Breweries, among others.

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, NMIMS is today recognised as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that comprise 17 specialised schools, over 17,000 full-time students, and 800+ full-time faculty members, including ten faculty members with Fulbright Scholarships and Humboldt International Scholarships for post-doctoral researchers. The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university to cater to the rising demand for management institutes in the country. It is known for its consistently high academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM’s NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD/UGC, and NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with an A+ (CGPA of 3.59).



