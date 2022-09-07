Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

109% Year-Over-Year Increase in Second Quarter Revenues to $6.0 Million; 138% SaaS Revenue Growth; $4.4 Million in New SaaS Bookings

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 31, 2022.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 GAAP Financial Results

The following financial results have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Fiscal second quarter 2022 financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead Consulting, LLC (“Avelead”), which was acquired in the fiscal third quarter 2021. Fiscal second quarter 2021 GAAP financial results do not reflect results from Avelead’s operations.

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $6.0 million, a 109% increase from $2.9 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. The increase in revenue for the quarter was the result of higher revenue from SaaS and professional services, driven by the Avelead acquisition, and an increase in clients using the Company’s eValuator product. Total revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2022 increased 105% to $11.9 million compared to $5.8 million for the six months ended July 31, 2021. Recurring revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended July 31, 2022 comprised 71% and 69% of total revenue, respectively, as compared to 84% and 80% for the comparable prior year periods.

The Company is focused on the growth of its SaaS solutions. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, SaaS revenue grew $1.8 million or 138% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021 and during the six months ended July 31, 2022, $3.5 million or 139% compared to the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was ($3.3) million, as compared to a net loss of ($0.1) million during the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 included less than $0.1 million of costs related to the acquisition of Avelead and other expenses of $0.6 million primarily related to interest expense and valuation adjustments; net loss during the prior year period was impacted by $2.3 million of income from forgiveness of the Company’s PPP loan, offset by $0.3 million of acquisition-related costs related to the acquisition of Avelead. The Company’s net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was impacted by amortization from intangibles related to the Avelead acquisition.

Net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2022 was ($6.1) million, as compared to a net loss of ($2.2) million during the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Financial Results

The following financial results for Fiscal 2021 are pro forma and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. These pro forma financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead as if Avelead’s operations were fully recognized during the comparable period.

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.0 million, an increase of 19% compared to pro forma revenue of approximately $5.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Total revenue for the six months ended July 31, 2022 was $11.9 million, an increase of 13% compared to pro forma revenue of $10.5 million for the six months ended July 31, 2021. For the quarter, SaaS revenue comprised $3.1 million of revenue, up 11% from pro forma SaaS revenue of approximately $2.8 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. For the first six months of fiscal 2022, SaaS revenue totaled $5.9 million, an increase of 8% compared to pro forma SaaS revenue of $5.5 million for the first six months of fiscal 2021.

Total revenue of $6.0 million for the three months ended July 31, 2022 includes $2.5 million of revenue from Avelead. The pro forma revenue of approximately $5.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 includes $2.2 million of revenue from Avelead. Total revenue of $11.9 million for the six months ended July 31, 2022 includes $5.0 million of revenue from Avelead. The pro forma revenue of approximately $10.5 million for the six months ended July 31, 2021 includes $4.7 million of revenue from Avelead.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss of ($1.1) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.8) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended July 31, 2022 was a loss of ($2.4) million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($1.4) million for the six months ended July 31, 2021.

The Company is introducing a new non-GAAP metric to measure its SaaS growth. The metric will be termed “Booked SaaS Annual Contract Value (“ACV”).” The Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal. As of July 31, 2022, the Company’s total Booked SaaS ACV was $14.3 million. This can be compared to Booked SaaS ACV of $10.6 million as of January 31, 2022.

Management Commentary

“We are pleased with our continued sales momentum during the quarter, adding $5.2 million in bookings following the addition of $8.9 million in bookings during the first quarter. We believe our success is due to the confluence of innovative solutions, world class client service and growth talent we have developed in the Streamline Health organization,” said Tee Green, President and Chief Exeuctive Officer, Streamline Health. “The solutions offered by eValuator and Avelead are gaining notoriety in the market, and as overall market conditions improve for the healthcare industry, our solutions will become more valuable. Our goal is to ensure healthcare providers can capture 100% of the revenue they’ve earned and ultimately, improve their financial performance.”

Highlights from the second quarter ended July 31, 2022, included:

Total bookings (total contract value) for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $5.2 million, of which $4.4 million were SaaS bookings;

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.0 million;

Second quarter SaaS GAAP revenue increased 138% over the comparable prior year period;

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was ($3.3 million); and

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was a loss of ($1.1) million.

Conference Call

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Streamline’s management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline’s management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline’s business operations.

Streamline defines “adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table reconciling this measure to “loss from continuing operations” is included in this press release.

Booked SaaS ACV represents the annualized value of all executed SaaS contracts, including contracts that have not been fully implemented, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the twelve months following the measurement date is renewed on its existing terms unless the Company has knowledge of the non-renewal. Booked SaaS ACV should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP on an annualized basis, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract execution start and end dates and renewal rates. Booked SaaS ACV is not intended to be a replacement for, or forecast of, revenue. There is no GAAP measure comparable to Booked SaaS ACV.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made by Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements included herein. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s growth prospects, estimates of backlog and anticipated bookings, recognition of revenue from contracts included in Booked SaaS ACV, industry trends and market growth, results of investments in sales and marketing, success of future products and related expectations and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the timing of contract negotiations and execution of contracts and the related timing of the revenue recognition related thereto, the potential cancellation of existing contracts or clients not completing projects included in the backlog and Booked SaaS ACV, the impact of competitive solutions and pricing, solution demand and market acceptance, new solution development and enhancement of current solutions, key strategic alliances with vendors and channel partners that resell the Company’s solutions, the ability of the Company to control costs, the effects of cost-containment measures implemented by the Company, availability of solutions from third party vendors, the healthcare regulatory environment, potential changes in legislation, regulation and government funding affecting the healthcare industry, healthcare information systems budgets, availability of healthcare information systems trained personnel for implementation of new systems, as well as maintenance of legacy systems, fluctuations in operating results, effects of critical accounting policies and judgments, changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other similar entities, changes in economic, business and market conditions impacting the healthcare industry generally and the markets in which the Company operates and nationally, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the terms of its credit facilities, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Company Contact

Jacob Goldberger

Director, Investor Relations and FP&A

303-887-9625

Jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Total revenue $ 5,992,000 $ 2,868,000 $ 11,927,000 $ 5,819,000 Operating expenses: Cost of sales 3,204,000 1,438,000 6,413,000 2,873,000 Selling, general and administrative expense 3,934,000 2,515,000 8,435,000 5,068,000 Research and development 1,461,000 964,000 2,773,000 1,941,000 Acquisition-related costs 49,000 336,000 139,000 777,000 Total operating expenses 8,648,000 5,253,000 17,760,000 10,659,000 Operating loss (2,656,000 ) (2,385,000 ) (5,833,000 ) (4,840,000 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (189,000 ) (9,000 ) (321,000 ) (22,000 ) Other (425,000 ) (8,000 ) 108,000 6,000 Forgiveness of PPP loan and accrued interest — 2,327,000 — 2,327,000 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (3,270,000 ) (75,000 ) (6,046,000 ) (2,529,000 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (2,000 ) 4,000 (13,000 ) (5,000 ) Loss from continuing operations (3,272,000 ) (71,000 ) (6,059,000 ) (2,534,000 ) Income from discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations — 11,000 — 332,000 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 11,000 — 332,000 Net loss $ (3,272,000 ) $ (60,000 ) $ (6,059,000 ) $ (2,202,000 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.06 ) Discontinued operations — — — 0.01 Net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares – basic 47,231,296 41,288,709 47,129,879 39,393,333 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.06 ) Discontinued operations — — — 0.01 Net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 47,410,949 41,737,231 47,348,455 39,960,998

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars, except share and per share information)

As of July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,918,000 $ 9,885,000 Accounts receivable, net 3,545,000 3,823,000 Contract receivables 771,000 843,000 Prepaid and other current assets 945,000 568,000 Total current assets 11,179,000 15,119,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 106,000 123,000 Right of use asset 127,000 218,000 Capitalized software development costs, net 5,579,000 5,555,000 Intangible assets, net 15,707,000 16,763,000 Goodwill 23,089,000 23,089,000 Other 1,175,000 948,000 Total non-current assets 45,783,000 46,696,000 Total assets $ 56,962,000 $ 61,815,000

As of July 31, 2022 January 31, 2022 (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 669,000 $ 778,000 Accrued expenses 2,436,000 1,803,000 Current portion of term loan 500,000 250,000 Deferred revenues 6,189,000 5,794,000 Current portion of lease obligation 138,000 204,000 Acquisition earnout liability 4,734,000 4,672,000 Total current liabilities 14,666,000 13,501,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 9,444,000 9,654,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 155,000 136,000 Lease obligations, less current portion — 33,000 Acquisition earnout liability, less current portion 4,074,000 4,161,000 Other non-current liabilities 116,000 286,000 Total non-current liabilities 13,789,000 14,270,000 Total liabilities 28,455,000 27,771,000 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 488,000 478,000 Additional paid in capital 119,737,000 119,225,000 Accumulated deficit (91,718,000 ) (85,659,000 ) Total stockholders’ equity 28,507,000 34,044,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 56,962,000 $ 61,815,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

Six months Ended July 31, 2022 2021 Net Loss $ (6,059,000 ) $ (2,202,000 ) LESS: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (332,000 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (6,059,000 ) (2,534,000 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 27,000 37,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 847,000 984,000 Amortization of intangible assets 1,056,000 231,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 229,000 242,000 Change in fair value of acquisition earnout liability (25,000 ) — Amortization of deferred financing costs 40,000 — Share-based compensation expense 657,000 1,122,000 Provision (benefit) for accounts receivable allowance 21,000 (1,000 ) Forgiveness of PPP loan and accrued interest — (2,327,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts and contract receivables 329,000 243,000 Other assets (742,000 ) (622,000 ) Accounts payable (109,000 ) 91,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 364,000 352,000 Deferred revenue 414,000 645,000 Net cash used in operating activities (2,951,000 ) (1,537,000 ) Net cash provided by operating activities – discontinued operations — 436,000 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of ECM Assets — 800,000 Purchases of property and equipment (10,000 ) (3,000 ) Capitalization of software development costs (871,000 ) (706,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (881,000 ) 91,000 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 16,100,000 Payments for costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock — (1,318,000 ) Payments related to settlement of employee share-based awards (141,000 ) (291,000 ) Payment for deferred financing costs — (38,000 ) Other 6,000 (5,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (135,000 ) 14,448,000 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,967,000 ) 13,438,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,885,000 2,409,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 5,918,000 $ 15,847,000

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NEW BOOKINGS

(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

July 31, 2022 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Systems Sales 52,000 52,000 Professional Services 576,000 1,415,000 Audit Services 37,000 37,000 Maintenance and Support 39,000 39,000 Software as a Service 4,448,000 12,472,000 Q2 2022 Bookings $ 5,152,000 14,015,000 Q2 2021 Bookings $ 1,627,000 4,206,000

(1) Q2 2021 Bookings exclude Avelead as it was not acquired until August 16, 2021

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Loss From Continuing Operations to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, rounded to the nearest thousand dollars)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended In thousands, except per share data July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 July 31, 2022 July 31, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Loss from continuing operations $ (3,272 ) $ (71 ) $ (6,059 ) $ (2,534 ) Interest expense 189 9 321 22 Income tax (benefit)/ expense 2 (4 ) 13 5 Depreciation 13 16 27 37 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 418 478 847 984 Amortization of intangible assets 528 116 1,056 231 Amortization of other costs 117 126 229 242 EBITDA $ (2,005 ) $ 670 $ (3,566 ) $ (1,013 ) Share-based compensation expense 331 557 657 1,122 Non-cash valuation adjustments 475 — (25 ) — Acquisition-related costs 49 336 139 777 Forgiveness of PPP loan and accrued interest — (2,327 ) — (2,327 ) Other non-recurring charges (19 ) — (67 ) 16 Severance 73 — 484 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,096 ) $ (764 ) $ (2,378 ) $ (1,425 ) Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) (18 )% (27 )% (20 )% (24 )% Adjusted EBITDA per Diluted Share Reconciliation Loss from continuing operations per common share — diluted $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.06 ) Net loss per common share — diluted (3) $ (0.07 ) $ — $ (0.13 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share (2) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.04 ) Basic weighted average shares 47,231,296 41,288,709 47,129,879 39,393,333 Includable incremental shares — adjusted EBITDA (4) 179,653 448,522 218,576 567,665 Adjusted diluted shares 47,410,949 41,737,231 47,348,455 39,960,998

(1 ) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GAAP net revenue. (2 ) Adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share for the Company’s common stock is computed using the treasury stock method. Since the Company was in a loss position for the periods presented, adjusted EBITDA per adjusted diluted share is the same as adjusted EBITDA per adjusted share as the inclusion of all potential common shares outstanding would have been anti-dilutive. (3 ) Since the Company was in a loss position for the periods presented, diluted net loss per common share is the same as basic net loss per common share as the inclusion of all potential common shares outstanding would have been anti-dilutive. (4 ) The number of incremental shares that would be dilutive under an assumption that the Company is profitable during the reported period, which is only applicable for a period in which the Company reports profit.

