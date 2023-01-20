Spring Batch of Pre-medical Program Scheduled in February 2023 at MAHE, India by Manipal’s AUA, College of Medicine

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Manipal’s American University of Antigua, College of Medicine proudly announces the start of inaugural Spring batch of their unique pre-med to MD program on the campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Karnataka, India, from February 2023. MAHE known for its world class education, that has established an unshakable trust in the field of quality higher education is now the destination for aspiring doctors launching their international medical education journey. The sprawling campus in the north Karnataka’s Udupi district is home to almost 30,000 students and staff. It is Wi-Fi enabled from end-to-end – classrooms, labs, libraries, hostel rooms, gymnasiums, restaurants, etc.

The Pre-Med to MD program is a 6.5 years’ program designed for high school graduates and non-traditional students who are all set to pursue an international career in medicine. They complete the first 2 years of this program in the campus of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Karnataka, India. These students then move to Manipal’s American University of Antigua, College of Medicine to complete the next 4.5 years comprising 2.5 years of pre-clinical sciences in the state-of-the-art campus in Antigua, the remaining 2 years of clinical rotations across the USA, UK, Canada and India. This ensures the students’ readiness for their residency placements or other gainful employment.

The aspirants of a medical degree from the USA can now start their journey from India right after the completion of senior high school, in the Manipal campus, Karnataka, India. The selection process deems the senior high school graduates with mandatory subjects of Physics, Chemistry and Biology are eligible to apply for this program. The admissions criteria considers a holistic view and not just the scores/grades. The students would eventually move to Manipal’s American University of Antigua, College of Medicine to complete the next 4.5 years.

The applications for the February 2023 intake are currently in progress. Interested aspirants who have completed their senior high school, and have qualified for the NEET exam can apply for this program till Jan 30th 2023. This program is ideal for high school graduates and aspirants aiming to practice as doctors in the USA, Canada, etc.

“Based on the overwhelming response for the Fall class, we have decided to start, for the first time, a fresh batch in Spring 2023. The students will experience the best of education, facilities and infrastructure at their time in Manipal. The premedical education at Manipal would provide the perfect impetus for students to excel in their subsequent medical journey in Antigua & USA,” said Ms. Mamta Purbey, Associate Vice President for Student Acquisition-International, Manipal’s American University of Antigua.

About Manipal’s AUA, College of Medicine

The American University of Antigua, a division of Manipal Education & Medical Group, founded in 2004, focuses on addressing the growing global shortage of doctors. Located in Antigua and Barbuda, AUA is spread over a modern 150,000 sq. ft. technologically advanced campus. AUA is an international medical school with a US-modelled curriculum that emphasizes hands-on training and interactive learning in small groups, preparing future doctors to practice in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The institution boasts of more than 3,200 alumni practising worldwide since its inception in 2004 and 40 plus clinical affiliations throughout the US, UK, Canada and India. AUA is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student aid programs, approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), and recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC).

