SPJIMR again in the top 50 globally and 2nd in India in FT ranking

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) is ranked in the top 50 Business schools of the world for the third consecutive year and is ranked 2nd in India in the Financial Times Masters in Management (MiM) global rankings. One among only two Indian institutes to make it to the top 50 of the prestigious rankings, SPJIMR is ranked 44th for its flagship two-year full-time Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) in the rankings released today.

SPJIMR is also first among Indian B-schools under two criteria: Careers service (10th globally), which assesses the effectiveness of the careers service in supporting student recruitment and Career progress which measures changes in the level of seniority and the size of the organisation alumni are working for (22nd globally).

Welcoming the news, SPJIMR Dean Dr Varun Nagaraj said, “We are pleased that our mission, our approach, and our outcomes continue to be recognized internationally. It is yet another affirmation that SPJIMR is making a positive difference to business and society.”

The only other Indian business school in the top 50 this year is IIM Bangalore (31). Five other Indian B Schools making it to the top 100 are IIM Lucknow (64), IIM Udaipur (81), IIM Indore (89) and new entrants NMIMS, Mumbai (96) and IMI, New Delhi (97).

MiM programmes considered for the ranking are offered by schools with AACSB or EQUIS accreditation and are targeted at participants with little or no work experience. FT bases its ranking on 17 criteria across four categories with the following weights: career success after programme completion (56%), international experience and research (22%), school diversity (22%). The career success category consists of eight criteria, with an emphasis on the average graduate salary three years after completion (adjusted by FT for “salary variations between sectors, US dollar PPP equivalent.”).

The FT group is a part of Nikkei Inc., a Japanese holding company. The group includes the Financial Times newspaper and a number of services and joint ventures.

S P Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) ( http://www.spjimr.org ) is a constituent of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and is ranked among the top ten business schools in India. With a mission to ‘influence practice and promote value-based growth’ through pioneering programmes and pedagogical innovations, SPJIMR stands out for its unique and distinctive approach to management education.

