Smiths Detection India signs MoU with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited to manufacture high-energy X-ray screening technologies in India

Business Wire India

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, announces that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Navratna Defence PSU (public sector undertakings) Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the manufacture of advanced X-ray screening technologies in India.

The MoU between Smiths Detection and BEL will leverage the high-end advanced technological specialisms of both firms to meet India’s domestic security needs. The MoU has been signed in line with the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative that seeks to increase manufacturing activity in the Indian market.

With an increasing movement of people and goods at critical infrastructure, land borders and urban sensitive points, there is a growing requirement for screening technologies in India. To facilitate ease of doing business and to enhance safety, the Indian Government is investing in port and land border security. Moreover, the requirement for industry leading X-ray scanning technology is being driven by defence facilities, which need to screen large volumes of vehicles entering sensitive areas.

BEL will handle front end requirements in market and support the localisation of the projects. Smiths Detection will provide its industry leading screening technology and technological expertise. The MoU is for five years and can be extended further by mutual consent.

Vikrant Trilokekar, Managing Director of Smiths Detection in India, said: “We are delighted to announce the MoU with BEL. Together, we have the expertise and experience to supply the Indian Government with the industry-leading screening technology it requires for its ever-evolving security needs. Smiths Detection is committed to the Indian market and we look forward to the opportunities our MoU with BEL will uncover.”

Bhanu Prakash Srivastava, Director (Other Units), BEL, said: “Though Defence is its mainstay, BEL has been continuously exploring opportunities in allied non-defence areas like Homeland Security and Network & Cyber Security. Through this tie-up with Smiths Detection, BEL will look at catering to the emerging market for high-energy scanning systems, yet another step in the direction of “Atmanirbharta” (self-reliant India).”

Smiths Detection has been operating in India for over 20 years. In October 2021, Smiths Detection opened its new Global Technology Development Centre in Bangalore, which is a global hub for the development and delivery of new digital technologies that will be used by customers across the aviation, defence, urban security, and ports and borders industries. This MoU marks Smiths Detection’s first manufacturing operation in India.

###

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group, is a global leader in inspection and detection technologies for the air transport, ports and borders, armed forces and urban security markets. With more than 70 years of experience in the field, we offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threats posed by explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemical agents and narcotics – helping to make the world a safer place.

Please visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/ for further information.

About Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

BEL, a Navratna PSU registered under Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is India’s leading Defence / Strategic Electronics company. With the capabilities and expertise acquired in the Defence Electronics domain, BEL has also been successfully addressing the needs of select Non-Defence markets by offering high quality products and solutions, servicing the needs of a wide range of Non-Defence Customers.

BEL has been continuously striving to expand its offerings for the non-Defence domain. Some of the recent notable new business initiatives of BEL in the realm of non-Defence include Homeland Security, Smart / Safe Cities, Cyber Security, Software, Rail & Metro solutions, Civil Aviation, Space Electronics, Medical Electronics, Jammers, Anti-Drone Systems, Unmanned Systems, e-Vehicles etc. BEL is also a CMMi Level 5, ISO 27001-2013 (ISMS) certified and CERT-In empanelled agency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220904005018/en/

The content is by Business Wire India. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.