SKODA AUTO India Rewards Service Challenge 2022 Winners

ŠKODA AUTO India’s SERVICE CHALLENGE honours winners in mega annual ceremony

Continues with ŠKODA AUTO tradition of rewarding and encouraging exemplary service quality and customer satisfaction among personnel

Instituted in 2011, the awards have gained further momentum under INDIA 2.0

In line with ŠKODA AUTO India’s goal of Accelerating Growth through customer centricity

A year after hosting and awarding teams and individuals who enabled immaculate customer service and satisfaction, ŠKODA AUTO India continues with its tradition of the ŠKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE. Like in 2022, Pune played host yet again in 2023 to a glittering ceremony that acknowledged, rewarded, and encouraged ŠKODA personnel and its partners to place the customer first.



Petr Šolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “Our customers are at the centre of everything we do. One of the many ways we ensure customer delight is by having people and partners who ensure a ŠKODA customer is always satisfied and has a hassle-free ownership experience. This is the sole reason we host the ŠKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE. To acknowledge, value and reward the men and women who represent our brand to our customers. It is their work and efficiency that keeps our customers satisfied. They are one of the key enablers in our goal of Accelerating Growth in 2023 and in ensuring that customer-centricity and the ŠKODA brand are synonymous.”



The ŠKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE was instituted in 2011. It is a national level competition that evaluates Parts Managers, Diagnostic and Master Technicians, Service Technicians, and Service Advisors among others. The goal of the challenge is to encourage, motivate and inculcate a sense of pride and belonging among personnel who work in the service area of ŠKODA AUTO’s partners and dealers. As it is this sense of pride and belonging that leads to happy personnel that in turn leads to happy customers.



From the 752 initial participants in 2021, the year 2022 saw 1,161 initial participants from dealerships across India in online rounds held in August 2022, followed by face-to-face Regional Rounds in September 2022. Top 10 individuals from the 5 categories competed in the finals held in ŠKODA AUTO-VW India’s Training Academy in Pune on January 18, 2023. The competition consisted of several rounds of tests assessing participants on theory, practical and soft skills.



The winners are



Service Technicians – Mr. Subhas Adhikary from Global Motocorp LLP, Kolkata Service Manager- Mr. Manish Atwal from Krishna Auto Sales, Chandigarh Service Advisors – Mr. Girish Javaregowda from Raja Motors, Bangalore Parts & Accessories Managers.- Mr. Jay Jani from Presidency Cars Pvt. Ltd, Surat Master & Diagnostic Technicians – Mr. Samuel KM from Raja Motors, Bangalore



Petr Šolc, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India handed over the trophy and a token of appreciation to the winners.

