SiMa.ai Ships First Industry Leading Purpose-built Machine Learning SoC Platform to Customers for Embedded Edge Applications

SiMa.ai, the machine learning company enabling effortless deployment and scaling at the embedded edge, today announced that it has begun shipping the industry’s first purpose-built software-centric Machine Learning System-on-Chip platform for the embedded edge – the MLSoC.

The $1 trillion global embedded edge market is currently reliant on legacy technology that limits the pace of innovation. Today’s computer vision applications utilizing ML require far too much power, are difficult to deploy and lack scalability. SiMa.ai addresses these shortcomings with its disruptive purpose-built platform which enables Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the edge. Any computer vision application is now possible with push-button ML capability, enabling rapid design iterations in minutes, all at 10x better performance per watt. The SiMa.ai MLSoC Platform offers an unmatched user experience for customers looking to scale and future-proof without the steep learning curve.

“When we started SiMa.ai 3.5 years ago, we set out to deliver a disruptive 10x performance improvement over alternatives and provide a scalable industry-leading ML experience solving computer vision applications,” said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and Founder, SiMa.ai. “Today we are delighting customers by delivering on that promise and exceeding their expectations. We are excited to take our very first purpose-built software-centric MLSoC to volume production. This first-time-right success was made possible by a great team, fantastic technology partnerships, and our investors. I would like to thank them all for believing in our mission."

“We've seen over a dozen edge processing solutions, and have never seen anything approaching the performance and power efficiency of SiMa.ai’s MLSoC platform,” said Karl Freund, Founder and Principal Analyst at Cambrian-AI Research. “Their solution is an order of magnitude faster and more energy efficient. So far, they are blowing past their customer’s requirements by accelerating the entire vision processing pipeline, not just the ML inferencing portion. Early customers are finding it extremely easy and simple to implement SiMa.ai into their current solutions.”

To provide the highest quality in ML innovation, SiMa.ai has chosen key partners with an industry-leading track record. Today the company has announced partnerships with TSMC, Synopsys, Arm, Allegro, GUC and Arteris. These companies provide first-class technology to align with SiMa.ai’s design methodology.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a Machine Learning company delivering the industry’s first software-centric, purpose-built MLSoC platform. With push-button performance, we enable Effortless ML deployment and scaling at the embedded edge by allowing customers to address any computer vision problem while achieving 10x better performance at the lowest power. Initially focused on computer vision applications, SiMa.ai is led by technologists and business veterans backed by a set of top investors committed to helping customers bring ML on their platforms.

