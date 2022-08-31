Second Edition of PR & Communication Aces Summit & Awards Concluded on 24 August

Business Wire IndiaIn its second year of recognising and honouring remarkable leaders, game changers, and pioneers in the PR & Communication industry, Indiantelevision dot com announced the names of the best communication professionals and campaigns award winners on 24 August at the PR & Communication Aces Summit & Awards 2022 (PRCA) event.



The second edition of the summit focused on the theme "Creating a New Storyline" and encompassed a daylong conference held at Crowne Plaza Gurgaon, which saw top industry stalwarts in attendance.



The day-long conference saw panel discussions focused on PR and communications. Apart from this, the summit also had representation from industry stakeholders, brands & agencies, advertising & marketing professionals & technology service providers.



The event’s first panel was on the topic, "PR and the 360 Degree Communication: Trends, Challenges & Opportunities" where thought leaders from the industry shared their insights on the current trends, challenges, strategies and opportunities in the highly evolving space. The speakers comprised Fortis Healthcare (group vice president) & Fortis HealthCare group head corporate communication & PR Ajey Maharaj, Policybazaar head of communications & content Apeksha Mishra, PepsiCo India associate director corporate communications Amit Nanchahal, EnKash head of communications Amandeep Arora, Hero Electric Vehicles head of marketing & corporate communications Manu Kumar and BPCL chief general manager PR & brand Syed Abbas Akhtar. The discussion was moderated by Hill+Knowlton Strategies CEO-India Abhishek Gulyani. The panel debated how communications agencies and the PR profession have evolved in the recent past, and what more could be done while strategizing for a win-win situation. The discussion also delves into the next generation of consumers (the Gen Z) who are primarily exposed to the internet, where digital PR and digital marketing dominate.



The second panel of the day was on the topic, “The Roaring Twenties: Creating a New Story line” which comprised a women-led discussion. The women-driven panel was moderated by SPAG Asia chief happiness officer Shivani Gupta and had BharatPe head – PR and Communications Akanksha Jain, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo Airlines) director- corporate communications & brand reputations Chhavi Leekha, Xiaomi India head- public relations and corporate communications Kasturi Paladhi, Teamology head-brand & communications Shagun Sharma and SoCheers head corporate communication Aanchal Kohli as speakers.



Together the ladies discussed some really critical questions such as if the twenties will be the most exciting decade for PR and communications with growth scaling heights like never before? With recession looming large, how much will that impact the profession? Will that lead to even more consolidation globally and in India? Or will the explosion in the startup economy, unicorns continue to fuel their own acceleration?



Third and the last panel of the summit was titled, “PRTech: The Role of VR/AR/AI & Blockchain in Scaling the Communications Game!”



The panel was moderated by MediaGraphixPR director Vvihan Gulati and had experts like JIO vice president – corporate communications & advocacy Rohit Dubey, Business Wire India national head Gagan Talwar, Practically VP – marketing and brand strategy Mahadev Srivatsa, NIIT senior VP & corporate communication & marketing Prateek Chatterjee, Teamology head-brand and communication Shagun Sharma.



The panel had a thoughtful discussion among the industry leaders. They measured if the manner in which PR & Communications industry communicates is an ever-transforming discipline and how each new technological development brings new channels and new opportunities for individuals to disperse and consume data. For PR professionals in the recent years, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) have excitedly ascended in prominence along with the powerful AI approaches; therefore, the experts also tried to answer the crucial questions like- Is intelligent blockchain expected to play a game-changer in future communications? How these technologies help PR & Communication professionals and impact brand communications for the better?



The evening was followed by an award session- The Trailblazer-PRCA Under 40 Award which recognised the best communication professionals under the age of 40 on the basis of leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and proven contribution to the industry as well as some substantial campaigns.



The power list of the top achievers that played a critical role in driving the change in the PR & Communications space has been compiled with the aid of an esteemed jury comprising senior professionals from the industry.



Below given is the winners' list:



Category Name Company Name Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Amrita Ray Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Niren Yadav Yubi (CredAvenue Pvt. Ltd.) Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Shiva Bhavani Wing Communications Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Gayatri Kolte Viacom18 Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Divya Jain Value 360 Communications Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Harday Gupta The Right PR Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Naina Aggarwal Talking Point Communications Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Rahul Dubey Super Cassettes Industries pvt ltd Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Aanchal Kohli SoCheers Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Sachin Gupta Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Mehak Arora Ruder Finn India Pvt Ltd Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Gaurav S Kapoor Ruder Finn India Pvt Ltd Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Prioska Uke Ruder Finn India Pvt Ltd Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Gayathri Chandrashekar PhonePe Pvt Ltd Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 SHETANSHU DIKSHIT PERNOD RICARD INDIA Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Sweta Singh OPPO India Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Sneha Sahani ON PURPOSE Consulting Pvt. Ltd. Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Parul Parmar Monk Entertainment Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Varun Bhardwaj Madison Special Communications Pvt Ltd Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Khushbu Jaiswal Madison Public Relations Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Forum Chabhadia Madchatter Brand Solutions Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Ankita Saha Madchatter Brand Solutions Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Deepika Kukreti LG Electronics India Private Limited Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Neha Iyer Lazy Gardener Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Purusharth Gautam Kaizzen PR Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Priyanka Mani Kaizzen PR Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Divya Bhatia Kaizzen PR Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Maitreyee Sankhla Hindustan Zinc Limited Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Lovina Menezes Hill+Knowlton Strategies Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Damini Bindra Hill+Knowlton Strategies Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Mandavi Golani Hill+Knowlton Strategies Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Suvro Banerjee Hill+Knowlton Strategies Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Shrestha Banerjee Hill+Knowlton Strategies Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Karishma Desai Glance/ InMobi Group Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Maddie Amrutkar Glad U Came Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Shilpa Sharma Experience Commerce; a Cheíl Company Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Mahak Choudhary Edelweiss Mutual Fund Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Akanksha Jain BharatPe Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Sania Ashraf Bconnect Communication Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Aditya Krishnatray Bconnect Communication Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Soumitra Kapdi Dolby Laboratories Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Aishwarya Value 360 Communications Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Nazneen Shaikh A.T.E. Group Trailblazer – PRCA Under 40 Girisha Chauhan 80 dB Communications Best Arts, Entertainment & Media Disney+ Hotstar Ruder Finn India Pvt Ltd Best Arts, Entertainment & Media ZEE BANGLA DADAGIRI LAUNCH CAMPAIGN Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Best Culture Campaign of the Year Beats Of Conviviality Pernod Ricard India Best Culture Campaign of the Year ZEE BANGLA SARASWATI PUJO CAMPAIGN Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Best PR Communications Team Smita Basu Roy Godrej and Boyce Best PR Communications Team Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited Best Social Media Campaign Policybazaar.com Policybazaar Insurance Brokers Private Limited Best Social Media Campaign ZEE BANGLA MOTHERS DAY CAMPAIGN Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Public Health campaign (COVID-19) Zee Anmol Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited Hospitality Communication Services Norton Pereira Crowne Plaza Today Gurgaon Editorial Choice Award Atrayee Chandra Tata Play Ltd Editorial Choice Award Lubna Surti dentsu international india Editorial Choice Award Chandan Sawant Sony Pictures Networks India Editorial Choice Award Anasua Mitra Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited

Website – https://indiantelevision.com/events/prandcommaces2022/index.html

