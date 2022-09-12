Said Shiripour, Founder of the 58 Million Dollar SaaS Solution, EZFunnels on the Marketplace

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Said Shiripour, founder of German SaaS Solution EZFunnels is introducing features like blogging and payment connections to his already robust software. The new version is set to release in June of next year.

EZFunnels: A Comprehensive SaaS Solution

EZFunnels helps companies to gather, compare, and run metrics to utilize the best business approach possible. Assisting businesses to curate an online space, as well as understanding behind the scenes factors, EZFunnels is hoping to become any online business’ control center. Comparing sales funnels, outlining a business plan for investors, and even running a non-stop webinar to generate sales around the clock are just a few of the features boasted by this dynamic SaaS Solution.

Version 2.0 of EZFunnels will empower brands to exercise complete control with a new clarity on their consumers. As the update allows the software to interface with new payment services like Payoneer and Stripe and a blogging feature, brands will be able to enjoy a greater connection to their consumers through EZFunnels.

EZFunnels is hoping to expand services by offering more than run-of-the-mill SaaS Solutions that stay relatively limited in their scope. Said Shiripour hopes to widen the consumer-base of EZFunnels to 200,000 German-speaking businesses worldwide.

With as much time and planning that has to go into building a proper sales funnel, a void exists in the marketplace for businesses that understandably have difficulty with designing a sales plan around their data and metrics. Transforming reliable sales leads into reliable profit is a huge challenge for a business, especially as most businesses instead focus on the size of the funnel rather than staying sustainable with a consistent stream of revenue.

Said Shiripour is aware of the variable environment that the internet presents, what is in fashion today might just as soon be out of vogue tomorrow. As such, strategies must change just as frequently, needing new solutions and experimentation to find those solutions. Through his software, Said Shiripour is filling that niche.

Business success is defined by Said Shiripour as a constant process of trial & error, identifying the best approaches and discarding concepts that don’t serve a business. Said Shiripour says, “The goal should not be the joy of entrepreneurship, but the way to get there. Because on this path a person grows through all his mistakes and his achievements. I believe that entrepreneurs are the only people who can shape our world and make it a better place. You have a great responsibility not only towards your employees but also towards your customers and the environment.”

Who is Said Shiripour?

Software entrepreneur and founder of the SaaS solution EZFunnels, Said Shiripour, originally studied engineering at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern. As he specialized in computer science, naturally the young entrepreneur from the middle east is a huge supporter of automation in the field of business and provides comprehensive consultation to help owners meet challenges head-on in the field.

After Said Shiripour quit his studies and started his online marketing career, the young CEO took on several projects, including online course members area Memberwunder, webinar software Webinarfly, and video player tool EZPlayer, before finally founding EZFunnels. With over 50 online courses in German-speaking countries, Said Shiripour has helped clients yield almost $58M through software and comprehensive educational courses. Accredited as an online marketing expert in the German-speaking region by Entrepreneur University, Said Shiripour is sharing his expertise both directly through consultation and through expertly curated software like EZFunnels.

As Said Shiripour continues to build EZFunnels with better features – resulting in a more comprehensive system – entrepreneurs will be provided a better direction and a greater understanding of their own metrics and consumers. With EZFunnels, businesses will break new ground utilizing nothing but a sharp mind and a wealth of data metrics gathered on their business automatically.

To learn more, contact Said Shiripour at support (at) ezfunnels.com

CONTACT: Said Shiripour support (at) ezfunnels.com

