RH CPAs Chief Visionary Officer Leon Rives Announces Six Promotions

Lexington, N.C., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs is pleased announce six promotions. Wajahat Mirza and Mufaddal Yousuf have both been promoted to Assistant Audit Manager; Daniyal Khan has been promoted to Supervisory Senior Audit Associate; Waqqas Asghar, CPA, CMA has been promoted to Senior Audit Manager; Caleb Cronce has been promoted to Audit Manager; and Velinda Scarlette has been promoted to Senior Associate.

Mirza has been with RH CPAs for six years, most recently in the Supervisory Senior Auditor position in the Karachi office. Mirza joined RH CPAs with over five years of professional experience. Previously, he was an Audit Supervisor at Deloitte in the Pakistan and United Arab Emirate offices. Mirza is an affiliate of both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the global body for professional accountants based in London, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan.

Yousuf joined RH CPAs’ Pakistan office in June 2021. He is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and affiliated with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. Yousuf came to RH CPAs with seven years of experience with Deloitte in the Pakistan, Oman, Qatar and United Arab Emirate offices.

Khan joined RH CPAs in 2021, and most recently held the position of Senior Audit Associate. Khan is originally from Karachi, Pakistan and holds a Chartered Accountancy certificate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. Khan has over eight years of experience in the audit and accounting fields.

Asghar, CPA, CMA, has over a decade of experience in the accounting and auditing field. Receiving his Chartered Accountancy qualification from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan in 2013 and his CPA license in 2018, Asghar joined RH CPAs in 2017 and was previously promoted to Audit Manager in 2019.

Cronce’s promotion to Audit Manager comes a year after joining RH CPAs as Audit Associate. Cronce holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from North Carolina State University, and is originally from Statesville, N.C.

Scarlette joined RH CPAs in 2013. She has 10 years of experience in the accounting and payroll fields, and holds an associate’s degree from Guilford Technical Community College in Healthcare Management Technology.

“RH CPAs is growing explosively, and it is an honor to recognize our senior team members with this round of promotions,” said Leon L. Rives II, Chief Visionary Officer at RH CPAs. “We are deeply committed to growing our team in our international and domestic offices and are all looking forward to this next chapter for RH CPAs.”

About RH CPAs, PLLC

RH CPAs, PLLC is a multi-office professional limited liability partnership engaged in the practice of public accounting. Our purpose is exceeding expectations with expertise and enthusiasm, while providing value beyond audit and tax services.

###

