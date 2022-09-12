PW Students Ace NEET 2022, over 15000 Students Secure Seats in Medical Colleges

Business Wire India

1 out of 5 students selected in medical colleges is from PW (PhysicsWallah)

P. Chockalingam, Sadhariya Yash Dipakbhai, and Devika Loomba, among others, are the top rank holders from PW

Some of PW’s top batches are Yakeen, Lakshya NEET, Umeed, NEET Crash Course, NEET Selection Express, to name a few

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released NEET 2022 results for the academic session 2022-23 on September 8. Over 15,000 students trained by PW-vetted educators cleared the exam with flying colors and secured seats in medical colleges. More than 4000 PW students scored above 600 marks, while over 900 students scored above 650 marks. More than 100 PW students secured ranks under AIR 1000.



The top rankers from PW include P. Chockalingam (AIR 60), Sadhariya Yash Dipakbhai (AIR 106), Devika Loomba (AIR 108), Vivek Kumar Pandey (AIR 118), Parth Singh (AIR 147), Someil Gupta (AIR 157), Ashish Gehlot (AIR 165), and Arpan Tapader (AIR 204). These students studied from PW’s top batches like Yakeen, Lakshya NEET, Umeed, NEET Crash Course, NEET Selection Express.



The category-wise top rank holders from PW include Arpan Tapader (AIR 2), Sadhariya Yash Dipakbhai (AIR 4), Vivek Kumar Pandey (AIR 7), Aayush Kumar Jha (AIR 9), and Abhay Kumar (AIR 10).



P. Chockalingam, a student of PW (PhysicsWallah) said, “I am elated to see my scores in NEET 2022. Thanks to the PW educators who guided me throughout the preparation process and trained me to perform well. It’s a great feeling to secure a seat at one of the top medical colleges in India and make my parents proud!”



Alakh Pandey, founder of PW (PhysicsWallah) said, “These results underline our commitment to preparing students with the right knowledge tools and solutions, enabling them to perform well in various competitive exams. We will continue to innovate our pedagogies in sync with the needs of our students and strive to help them deliver even better performances next time.”



Rohit Gupta, CAO of PW (PhysicsWallah) said, “We are delighted to see such excellent results this year. It’s a proud moment for all of us at PW. We will continue to work hard and train students to ace the upcoming exams as well.”

