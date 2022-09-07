PSYC Corp’s Psychedelic Spotlight Surpasses One Million Page Views for Fourth Consecutive Month

LAS VEGAS, NV, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC) (“PSYC” or the “Company”), a media leader focused on the emerging psychedelic sector, announced that its flagship platform, Psychedelic Spotlight, surpassed one million Page Views in the month of August. The platform also set monthly records for the following KPI’s: Page Views, Impressions, Organic Visits, and Click Thru Rate (CTR).

The accomplishment comes after Psychedelic Spotlight first surpassed one million Page Views in the months of May, June, and July. This is the first time the Company achieved this milestone, and the development further solidifies the management team’s claim to Psychedelic Spotlight being the most recognized and respected leader for psychedelic news, information, culture, lifestyle, and unique perspectives within the sector.

Per the Company, Psychedelic Spotlight’s August 2022 operating highlights are as follows:

Page Views: 1.24M

Impressions: 1.45M

CTR: 6.5%

Organic Visits: 114K

August 2022 over August 2021 Growth: Page Views 431% | Impressions 148% | CTR 120%

“Psychedelic Spotlights’ sustained growth, driven by the success of our incredibly talented team, put PSYC on the map in the emerging psychedelic sector,” said PSYC CEO, David Flores. “The extraordinary audience and brand identity we developed through Psychedelic Spotlight served as a catalyst in recent months, introducing us to a variety of new and extremely intriguing opportunities. Whether it’s other brands or companies operating directly within the psychedelic space, or those operating in adjacent sectors, people are taking notice of the value that our Psychedelic Spotlight platform offers. Over the next few months, our focus and objective will be parlaying this value into growth opportunities and partnerships with potential to derive significant revenue for PSYC and our evolving business model as a multimedia leader.”

Psychedelic Spotlight Marketing Director Maria Holyanova added, “I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments so far in 2022. Our team has navigated the psychedelics industry shifts and turns in a remarkable manner and demonstrated focus and resilience that contributed towards positioning Spotlight for long-term growth and monetization. Our value proposition for sponsors and advertisers is strengthening with each passing month, and I am confident, as general interest in psychedelics and mental health continues to grow, Psychedelic Spotlight will be one of the primary media outlets for anyone interested in this space.”

“Psychedelic Spotlight’s growth trends undeniably confirm our team’s ability to build, maintain, and grow an organic audience from scratch month after month,” concluded PSYC CFO Craig Schlesinger. “Audience growth is currently trending well above our intermediate and long-term benchmarks, as well as keeping pace with our explosive short-term metrics. We expect dynamic monetization and revenue growth for the sector’s leading multimedia platform to follow, especially once we close the definitive agreement to acquire Technical420 and integrate the assets. From now through the end of the year our primary focus will be leveraging all of our assets, including Bonfire , to drive and scale Psychedelic Spotlight’s revenue going forward.”

The following charts are provided for informational purposes only. All data sourced from Google Analytics.

About PSYC Corporation (OTCPink: PSYC)

At PSYC Corporation we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society’s most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, we believe investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We are dedicated to a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation (“SMC”) (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022. At present time, SMC operates as a multimedia service company for the medicinal psychedelic industry through Psychedelic Spotlight in addition to the developing community-based platform, Bonfire (f/k/a “PsycheDev”). However, management intends, but cannot guarantee the success or profitability, that the business plan for SMC is to potentially expand beyond the medicinal psychedelic industry by way of other multimedia-related opportunities within other niche-style industries like cannabis, health and wellness, and sports such that SMC can make use of the audience it is establishing, across its platforms for cross-promotional opportunities and with the intent of developing a network of interconnected media-focused platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors, including the effect of COVID-19 and the success of the current vaccine distribution, the adverse effect of the Omicron variant, that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are disclosed on the OTC Markets.com website and is not incorporated by reference into such reports.

Disclaimer: PSYC Corporation does not in any way encourage or condone the use, purchase, sale or transfer of any illegal substances, nor do we encourage or condone partaking in any unlawful activities. We support a harm reduction approach for the purpose of education and promoting individual and public safety. If you are choosing to use psychedelic substances, please do so responsibly.

Corporate Contact:

PSYC Corporation (PSYC)

www.psyccorporation.com

www.spotlightmediacorp.com

(702) 330-0363

info@psyccorporation.com

OTCPINK: PSYC

