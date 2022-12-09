Press release Biocartis Group NV: Disclosure of transparency notifications

PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

9 December 2022, 17:40 CET

Disclosure of transparency notifications

Mechelen, Belgium, 9 December 2022 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels: BCART), announces today, in accordance with Article 14, paragraph 1 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and laying down miscellaneous provisions (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that it received the following transparency notifications:

1) A transparency notification dated 7 December 2022 indicating that on 2 December 2022 the shareholding of the Belgian State (through SFPI-FPIM or Société Fédérale de Participations et d’Investissement – Federale Participatie- en Investeringsmaatschappij) has crossed the 5% notification threshold. The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Person subject to the notification requirement: SFPI-FPIM, Avenue Louise 32 box 4, 1050 Brussels, Belgium; Belgische Staat/Etat belge, Wetstraat 12 and Koloniënstraat 11, 1000 Brussels, Belgium.

Transaction date: 2 December 2022.

Threshold that is crossed: 5%.

Denominator: 92,061,563.

Details of the notification: The notification sets out that it concerns an upward crossing of the 5% notification threshold. On the date of the notification, SFPI-FPIM held 7.29% of the voting rights in Biocartis.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: SFPI-FPIM is 100% controlled by the Belgian State.

2) A transparency notification dated 7 December 2022 indicating that on 2 December 2022 the shareholding of the Flemish Region (through ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen NV or PMV NV) has decreased below the 3% notification threshold. It concerns a passive downward crossing of the lowest notification threshold. The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Downward crossing of the lowest threshold. Passive crossing of a threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Person subject to the notification requirement: Vlaams Gewest, Havenlaan 88, 1000 Brussels, Belgium; PMV NV, Oude Graanmarkt 63, 1000 Brussels, Belgium.

Transaction date: 2 December 2022.

Threshold that is crossed: 3%.

Denominator: 92,061,563.

Details of the notification: The notification sets out that it concerns a passive downward crossing of the lowest (3%) notification threshold. On the date of the notification, the Flemish Region (through PMV NV) had an aggregate position of 2.54%.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: The Flemish Region (Vlaams Gewest) controls and owns 100% of the shares in PMV NV.

Additional information: Downward crossing of the lowest threshold/Passive downward crossing due to dilution – PMV decided not to subscribe to capital increase. Recent review has shown that the notification from 21 February 2018 regarding the number of shares held by PMV NV in Biocartis was not completely accurate. PMV NV held 501,484 shares instead of the stated 428,000 shares. This brought the total number of shares held at that moment to 2,342,345 shares instead of 2,268,861 shares.

3) A transparency notification dated 7 December 2022 indicating that on 2 December 2022 the aggregate number of voting rights and equivalent financial instruments held by Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, a subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG, decreased to 1.68%, as further explained below. On the date of the notification, Credit Suisse Group AG, the parent company, held an aggregate position of 3.61% (as compared to 3.62% notified to Biocartis on 29 November 2022). The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Person subject to the notification requirement: Credit Suisse Group AG, Paradeplatz 8, CH-8001 Zürich, Switzerland.

Transaction date: 2 December 2022.

Threshold that is crossed: 3%.

Denominator: 92,061,563.

Details of the notification: The notification sets out that it concerns a group notification with a downward crossing of the 3% threshold at the level of the subsidiary Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG. On the date of the notification, this entity held an aggregate position of 1.68% of voting rights and equivalent financial instruments (i.e., shares which it has out on loan to third parties with a right to recall) as compared to 3.20% notified to Biocartis on 29 November 2022. Together with the participation of 1.93% of Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A., another subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG, the latter held an aggregate position of 3.61% (as compared to 3.62% notified to Biocartis on 29 November 2022).

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse Asset Management International Holding Ltd., Credit Suisse Asset Management & Investor Service (Schweiz) Holding AG, Credit Suisse Fund Management S.A./ Credit Suisse Group AG, Credit Suisse AG, Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG.

4) A transparency notification dated 8 December 2022 indicating that on 2 December 2022 the shareholding of Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has decreased below the 5% notification threshold. It concerns a passive downward crossing of the 5% threshold. The notification contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Passive crossing of a threshold.

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

Person subject to the notification requirement: Johnson & Johnson, 1 J&J Plaza, New Brunswich, New Jersey, 08901 United States of America; Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc., 410 George Street, New Brunswich, New Jersey, 08901, United States of America.

Transaction date: 2 December 2022.

Threshold that is crossed: 5%.

Denominator: 92,061,563.

Details of the notification: The notification sets out that it concerns a passive downward crossing of the 5% notification threshold. On the date of the notification, Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. had an aggregate position of 4.18%.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively being held: Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson is not a controlled entity.

For further information, reference is made to the notifications which are available here on the Biocartis website.

Pursuant to the Belgian Transparency Act and the articles of association of the Company, a notification to the Company and the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (‘FSMA’) is required by all natural and legal persons in each case where the percentage of voting rights in the Company held by such persons reaches, exceeds or falls below the threshold of 3%, 5%, 10%, and every subsequent multiple of 5%, of the total number of voting rights in the Company.

— END —

More information:

Renate Degrave

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

e-mail rdegrave@biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729

mobile +32 471 53 60 64

About Biocartis

With its revolutionary and proprietary Idylla™ platform, Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) aspires to enable personalized medicine for patients around the world through universal access to molecular testing, by making molecular testing actionable, convenient, fast and suitable for any lab. The Idylla™ platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) based system designed to offer in-house access to accurate molecular information in a minimum amount of time for faster, informed treatment decisions. Idylla™’s continuously expanding menu of molecular diagnostic tests address key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology. This is the fastest growing segment of the molecular diagnostics market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal, lung and liver cancer, as well as for COVID-19, Flu, RSV and sepsis. For more information, visit www.biocartis.com or follow Biocartis on Twitter @Biocartis_ , Facebook or LinkedIn.

Biocartis and Idylla™ are registered trademarks in Europe, the United States and other countries. The Biocartis and Idylla™ trademark and logo are used trademarks owned by Biocartis. Please refer to the product labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect the Company’s or, as appropriate, the Company directors’ or managements’ current expectations and projections concerning future events such as the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and factors could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities are not guarantees of future performance and should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. In addition, even if actual results or developments are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods. No representations and warranties are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except if specifically required to do so by law or regulation. Neither the Company nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the forecasted developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

The content is by GlobeNewswire. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.