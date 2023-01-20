Pixalate Announces December 2022 Top Programmatic Sellers (SSPs) By Market Share For Mobile Advertising Across Google And Apple Platforms

Report provides detailed rankings for ad sellers across Google, and Apple app stores – including breakdowns by region and device – and highlights InMobi, Magnite, Xandr Monetize as top ad platforms based on mobile open programmatic ad market share.

LONDON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Pixalate , the global market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the December 2022 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Global Market Share Rankings for mobile in-app. The rankings feature the top SSPs by open programmatic ad market share for apps across the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Pixalate announces rankings for each seller’s estimated market share of the open programmatic advertising industry across the world, including market share breakdowns by region (North America, EMEA, APAC, LATAM) for Mobile.

Top Mobile SSPs by Market Share

Here are the leading advertising suppliers on the Google Play and Apple App mobile stores based on estimated market share in December 2022, according to Pixalate:

Google Play, North America , December 2022

InMobi – 11% Xandr Monetize – 9% Magnite – 8%

Apple App Store , North America , December 2022

Inmobi – 11% Magnite – 10% Xandr Monetize – 9%

To see full North America, EMEA, APAC and LATAM rankings for all device platforms, visit here .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising. We work 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value. Pixalate offers the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for better detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the SSP Market Share Rankings (the “Report“), reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Report are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but instead, to report findings and apparent trends pertaining to CTV and mobile ad sellers across apps from the Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple app stores.

