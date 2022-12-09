Press Release

Pernod Ricard India Leads an Industry-First Initiative – #OneForOurPlanet; Removes Permanent Mono-Cartons from Its Packaging

DKODING

Fearless & fresh expose` on topics burning & breaking in the world of Buisness, Politics, Entertainment & Sports.

Previous Article
DWCD, Govt of Madhya Pradesh, Inks MoU with American India Foundation to Roll out SAMAGRA - Integrated Program for Children in MP
Next Article
Verisign Reports Internet Has 349.9 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Third Quarter of 2022