Patent granted for OCUSERT – a breakthrough Glaucoma treatment developed by the team at NMIMS SPPSPTM

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NMIMS Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM) is proud to announce that a patent for OCUSERT, a novel ocular formulation for the treatment of glaucoma, has been awarded (Patent No. 416859, Application no. 201721032534) to Dr. Bala Prabhakar, Dean Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), along with other inventors.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of vision loss worldwide, with an estimated 79.6 million patients expected to be diagnosed by 2025. At present, the commercially available form of brimonidine for the treatment of glaucoma is in the form of eye drops. However, these eye drops have a short precorneal retention time and often result in poor patient compliance due to the need for frequent administration.

The OCUSERT formulation addresses these issues by providing sustained release of the active drug over a longer period of time. This development has the potential of commercial applicability and could significantly improve the treatment options available for patients with glaucoma.

Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor of SVKM’s NMIMS, said, “The grant of this patent is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of patients suffering from glaucoma with OCUSERT. I am glad that research is such an integral part of the University and hope that we will continue to work towards more such path-breaking outcomes.”

“OCUSERT has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of glaucoma. The sustained release capabilities of this formulation will significantly improve patient compliance and offer a more effective treatment option for a disease that affects millions of people worldwide,” said Dr. Bala Prabhakar, Dean Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM).

About SPPSPTM

Shobhaben Pratapbhai Patel School of Pharmacy & Technology Management (SPPSPTM), established under the aegis of SVKMS NMIMS in 2006 offers Doctoral, Postgraduate, Graduate, and Diploma Programs in Pharmaceutical Sciences. The school currently offers its programs at Mumbai, Shirpur & Hyderabad campuses. The school is a pioneer in introducing integrated programs in pharmacy & technology management. The curriculum designed by the school nurtures and develops young minds into responsible Pharma professionals who will contribute ethically to the future of the Pharma Industry, Hospitals, Community, Society, and Healthcare system at large. SPPSPTM is known for its academic excellence and was ranked 11th nationwide in 2022 by National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Govt. of India. Faculty members and students have remarkable achievements with 10+ patent grants and 950+ research publications in top national and international journals.

