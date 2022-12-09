Pacific Telecommunications Council’s 2023 Annual Conference on Track for a Record-Breaking Event

Business Wire India

Pacific Telecommunications Council, otherwise recognized as PTC, the leading global non-profit membership organization for the telecom industry, is pacing well ahead of its most successful conference to-date, PTC’20, in participants, registrations, sponsorships, and more for PTC’23 in Honolulu, from 15 to 18 January 2023.

“We are extremely delighted to see the outstanding numbers and support for PTC’23 across the board,” said Brian Moon, CEO of PTC. “PTC’23 is shaping up to be a surmountable event and networking opportunity with more than 5,000 participants, including a global representation of c-suite executives and venture capitalists representing over 60 nations.”

PTC’s Annual Conference, the industry’s premier telecommunications and ICT event, serves as a strategic springboard, a significant yearly kick-off event, where companies effectively initiate approximately 50 to 80% of their business transactions for the upcoming year.

In addition, the conference program boasts exceptionally high-caliber speakers participating in presentations, interviews, and moderated discussion panels. Learn from the brightest in the industry on topics covering global digital infrastructure and investment, the metaverse, ESG, smart cities, sustainability, submarine cables, satellite, trends in telecom and the future of the digital ecosystem, and much more, including a digital infrastructure partners platform – a quick-fire session from c-suite leaders of digital infra firms introducing themselves to institutional investors and private equity firms.

A new initiative, PTC Beyond, seeks to gather the most promising minds of the industry to encourage more young professionals to join PTC and empower the future. The PTC Beyond committee developed a robust program for young professionals attending PTC’23, from panel sessions to one-of-a-kind networking events. PTC is delighted to provide a Young Professional BOGO Registration offer, giving registered and paid attendees the opportunity to invite one young professional from their company to register for PTC’23 for free.

As the Annual Conference is one of the main focuses of the organization, the non-profit carries out its mission and vision through its Community Outreach Initiatives. The success of PTC and its initiatives is much in part due to its membership base, as the PTC Members, leadership, and committee volunteers are the backbone of the organization.

With more than 330 member companies and individuals, many conference attendees find it advantageous to become a PTC Member. Network on a social and business level exclusively through the PTC Mobile App, connect to senior executives furthering relationships and business partnerships, and engage with an organization that provides a knowledge base of industry experts to learn from and develop with.

Visit the PTC website for more information about PTC’23 as well as benefits to joining PTC as a member.

PTC’23 SPONSORS

DIAMOND SPONSOR – Mobi

PLATINUM SPONSORS – Astound Business Solutions, Ciena, Console Connect, CtrlS, Infinera, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, Telstra

GOLD SPONSORS – ADVA, Arcadian Infracom, Chayora Limited, China Mobile International Limited (CMI), China Telecom Global Limited (CTG), China Unicom Global Limited (CUG), Colt, CoreSite Realty Corporation, DE-CIX, Epsilon, Equinix, Evocative, EXA Infrastructure, KDDI, Ocean Networks, Inc., QTS Data Centers, LLC, Schneider Electric, Telin, Uniti

SILVER SPONSORS – Digital Realty, Global Cloud Xchange (GCX), Princeton Digital Group (PDG), SubOptic, Zenlayer

BRONZE SPONSORS – CypressTel, DartPoints, DRFortress, Hawaiian Telcom, IPv4.Global, Liberty Mission Critical Services, Paul Hastings LLP, TELUS, ZoomInfo

ABOUT PACIFIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS COUNCIL

Recognized as PTC, the Pacific Telecommunications Council is the leading global non-profit membership organization promoting the advancement of information and communications technologies (ICT) in the Pacific Rim, the most dynamic geography of the world, spanning over 40 nations. PTC’s Annual Conference, held each January in Honolulu, is the Pacific Rim’s premier telecommunications event and serves as the strategic springboard for the global communications industry.

