O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces Cooperation with ATIS, Activities at MWC Barcelona 2023, 7th Release of Open Software and New OTICs

O-RAN ALLIANCE and ATIS signed a Memorandum of Understanding to further both organizations’ mutual objectives to advance the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and global standards-compliant Radio Access Networks (RAN).

“O-RAN is welcoming the opportunity to work with ATIS,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom. “We look forward to the opportunity to consider ATIS adopting O-RAN specifications for ATIS Open RAN standards and working together to define the next generation of open and intelligent RAN technology.”

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to hold its next industry event on February 28, 2023 from 15:30-16:30 CET at MWC Barcelona 2023, hosted by Deutsche Telekom at Hall 3 Stand 3M31. The event will include:

Keynotes by Alex Jinsung Choi, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Stefan Engel-Flechsig, O-RAN ALLIANCE’s COO

Views on open RAN testing & integration and security by CSPs from Asia, Europe and Americas

Industry panel discussions on regional development (deployments and trials), security, ecosystem maturity and energy efficiency by key CSPs and vendors from the O-RAN ecosystem

Follow our website for speaker lineup and further updates.

More than 60 O-RAN member companies plan to present demonstrations of their O-RAN based technology and solutions at MWC Barcelona or the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition and welcome visitors to join their booths. O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to issue a map of the demos at the exhibition. Follow us on the O-RAN ALLIANCE LinkedIn channel to learn more, closer to the event.

In December 2022, following on the half year release cycle, the O-RAN Software Community (OSC) published its 7th open software release named "G". For the G release, the OSC expanded to 13 project streams, adding a new AI/ML Framework project.

With each release, OSC’s open software continues to greatly help companies to develop, test and integrate their commercial open and intelligent RAN solutions. Contributions to OSC’s open software come from a diverse community, delivering a broad scope of software according to latest O-RAN ALLIANCE specifications.

"I am so delighted to see the 7th release and the addition of the new AI/ML Framework project stream from our open source community," said Chih-Lin I, Chief Scientist from China Mobile and Co-chair of O-RAN Technical Steering Committee. "With O-RAN ALLIANCE moving into its 5th year, we look forward to evolving towards a new phase. I deeply believe that the power of open source is essential in pushing O-RAN's progress to new heights in the coming years."

“The growth of the O-RAN Software Community has been tremendous. With the O-RAN SC G release, this milestone will help further accelerate O-RAN globally and advance the deployment of flexible networks demanding carrier-grade cloud-native infrastructure as we move towards an intelligent systems world fueled by innovative edge applications,” said Gil Hellmann, vice president, Telecom Solutions Engineering, Wind River. “For the latest O-RAN SC G release, Wind River has continued to provide key contributions to the INF project by working with the community to enable more Open RAN related features in StarlingX and implementing a framework supporting the latest published O2 interface, which is pivotal to cloud infrastructure management and deployment operations. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration.”

O-RAN ALLIANCE is pleased to announce Japan OTIC and North American OTIC in NYC Metro Area/East (COSMOS) joining the community of Open Testing and Integration Centres. With this addition there are now 9 approved OTICs across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

“Shared testing and integration are key to delivering commercial O-RAN solutions, so it is great to see more OTICs being approved in North America and around the world,” said Igal Elbaz, Network CTO of AT&T and Board member of O-RAN ALLIANCE. “OTICs are also part of O-RAN PlugFests and the O-RAN Certification and Badging program, promoting more confidence in O-RAN products, components, and solutions within the industry.”

"We are delighted with the start of Japan OTIC, pinned by the opening ceremony last month, and believe the neutral and open testing environment for vendors will help to advance O-RAN solutions," said Naoki Tani, EVP and CTO at NTT DOCOMO and Board member of O-RAN ALLIANCE. "NTT DOCOMO has deployed 5G networks nationwide with O-RAN compliant equipment and intends to further expand the O-RAN ecosystem as co-host of Japan OTIC together with YRP R&D Promotion Committee and Japanese operators.”

For more about O-RAN ALLIANCE testing and integration efforts and the OTICs, please visit our website.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information, please visit www.o-ran.org.

