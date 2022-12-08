Nucleus Software Celebrates 30 Years of Successfully Creating Intellectual Property

Business Wire India

75% of India’s retail loans are either originated, serviced or collected using company’s lending products

Continues to play a major role in making India Atmanirbhar, by providing the Indian financial industry an Indian origin Intellectual Property

Lays down foundation to revolutionize lending and banking in the new-verse world



​Nucleus Software, a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial services industry, today announced 30 years of successfully creating Intellectual Property (IP) in the banking and financial services space. With an objective to create a piece of software that was wholly designed, architect-ed and built from Indian soil, the company’s software today powers the operations of more than 200 Financial Institutions in over 50 countries with digitised lending and transaction banking digital solution across multiple lines of businesses.

Commenting on the occasion, Vishnu Dusad, Co-founder & Managing Director, Nucleus Software Ltd said, “Today, it is indeed a proud moment for each and every one at the Nucleus Software family. What started as a quest to build an IP from Indian soil, our passion for innovating within compliance to regulatory boundaries enabled us to deliver world-class products from India across the globe. Having witnessed constant evolution of market dynamics in the industry during the last three decades, we continue to combine our deep expertise with market need thereby building long lasting partnerships with financial institutions globally.”

Known for its cutting-edge technology, Nucleus Software has been able to deliver invaluable cost and service benefits to its customers in India and overseas. While it’s 10-time award-winning lending product provide end-to-end solutions, thereby reshaping the future of lending, its transaction suite have aided institutions in their digital evolution by enabling them to offer efficient and innovative global payments and receivables, liquidity management and business internet banking services. Additionally, with an aim to democratize money, Nucleus Software designed the world’s first online & offline digital payment solution thereby making banking services available to the unbanked in remote geographies.



“In sync with India’s vision of digitizing the businesses and banking the unbanked, we continue to play a major role in making India Atmanirbhar by providing the Indian financial industry an Indian origin IP. Enabling banks and FIs maintain record of 26 MN transactions every day, our IP has not only filled the gap in the lending industry but also aided boost our country’s economy. With a vision of making an INR 100 loan possible and profitable, we continue to strive every day to address the banking requirements of people at the bottom of the pyramid,” added Mr. Dusad.



As the company enters into the age of fintech disruption, Mr. Dusad said, “Today, the new age fintechs have disrupted the way money moves. Hence with an objective to empower traditional yet innovative banks and FIs at par with coming age companies which are at the intersection of banking and technology, we hereby commit to develop products that will unleash a new-verse of banking.”



Being one of the first few Indian companies to leverage the application of Lean Manufacturing concepts to IT, the company is embarking on a journey to revolutionise Banking by delivering value to end customers in an accelerated manner. To this effect, the company has facilitated flow of transaction and lending and intends to partner with its banking and FI customers to redefine banking deliverables with a sharp and focussed view of existing data keeping Data Privacy compliance in check.

