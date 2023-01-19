NMIMS’ inspiring two-decade journey – From a Business School to a nationally recognized University

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) marked a significant milestone with the celebration of its 20th University Day. The event, held at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium on the 13th of January 2023, had Mr. Kamlesh Rao, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI) and a proud alumnus of the 1995 batch as the Chief Guest.

The momentous day began with Dr Ramesh Bhat introducing the Chief Guest and highlighting the various achievements of the University over the years. The day also saw the University facilitating the outstanding staff members and those who had completed 25 years of glorious service with the institution.

NMIMS began its journey in 1981 as business school with a mission to cater to the growing demand for management education in the country. From its humble beginnings above the Bhaidas Hall, Vile Parle (West) in Mumbai, with 4 full-time faculty members, and an intake of 40 students, the University has grown tremendously to become a globally reputed university, receiving Deemed-to-be status in 2003.

Today, the University stands tall with multiple disciplines across multiple campuses, with over 25,000 students and 800 full-time faculty members, 10 faculty members with Fulbright and Humboldt Scholarship for post-doctoral researchers. The University’s consistent academic quality, research focus, faculty from top national and global institutes, and strong industry linkages have placed it among the nation’s premier centres of educational excellence and research.

Vice Chancellor of SVKM’s NMIMS, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, said, “At NMIMS University, we believe that being a teacher is an attitude of resolve to provide engaging learning experiences to our students. It is an attitude that includes the willingness to share responsibility in a classroom and enrich the learning experience. It is an attitude of stimulating the students’ creativity and critical thinking skills and encouraging experimentation with enthusiasm. It is an attitude of having a passion for pushing the boundaries of knowledge through our research efforts for the benefit of society. We acknowledge the outstanding efforts of all our faculty, colleagues, staff, and everyone in the administration, particularly during these challenging times, in keeping the flag of NMIMS flying very high.”

Talking to the students about the legacy of NMIMS, Mr. Kamlesh Rao, said, “When you walk out into the corporate world, please remember that you carry the accountability and responsibility of the brand called Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies. That’s where you come from. Therefore, whatever work you do in any sphere of life in the future, always remember the institution where your solid foundation was built. Be proud of the place you pass out from for having made you what you are.”

NMIMS has come a long way in the past 20 years. The accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with an ‘A+’ grade rating for three consecutive times, the granting of Category-1 autonomy by the University Grants Commission (UGC), and the achievement of engineering programs receiving accreditation by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) are just a few examples of the outstanding work being done at the institution. In recent years, NMIMS has also been focusing on research, with great outcomes, including several patents having been awarded to its faculty and students for their path breaking research work.

In addition to the above, the School of Pharmacy was ranked 11th in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings and School of Business Management (SBM) was accredited by Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and ranked in the Top-100 Global B-Schools by Financial Times MiM Ranking.

Over the years, NMIMS has hosted several international conferences in its campuses, including the prestigious EU Harmony Summit, which was the first in-person meeting of the consortium members, the prestigious IEEE summit, INDAM 2023, and the forthcoming International Conference on Statistics (ICS) Event being hosted by the School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics.

NMIMS Deemed-to-be University pursuit of excellence has led to the constant upgrade and adding newer areas of education and research to make its programs more relevant. This is in line with its vision of becoming a research oriented and multidisciplinary University.

About NMIMS

Established in 1981, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is today recognized as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages, having duly earned every coveted accreditation and top ranking over the years, making its credibility unshakeable.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/in/news-releases/nmims-inspiring-two-decade-journey—from-a-business-school-to-a-nationally-recognized-university-301725658.html



The content is by PR NewsWire. DKODING Media is not responsible for the content provided or any links related to this content. DKODING Media is not responsible for the correctness, topicality or the quality of the content.