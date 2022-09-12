New Web 3.0 Sports Game Announces Major Pack Sale, Token Airdrop to Splinterlands Asset Holders

Media, Pennsylvania, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Genesis League Soccer, the flagship game of the new Genesis League Sports organization, announced today that its in-game card packs will officially go on pre-sale on October 18th, 2022. Packs will contain cards, in the form of NFTs, which will represent a MLSPA player and their accompanying stats.

Each card will be usable within the game’s ecosystem in gameplay and marketplace when the full release of the game launches in early 2023. Players will be able to earn cryptocurrency for winning matches with their owned cards. Subsequently, cards will be able to be sold to other players on Genesis League Soccer’s in game marketplace.

Genesis League Sports’ whitepaper, which also releases today, details the long term vision of the organization and its Genesis League game titles, as they aim to become the leader in Web 3.0 sporting games. As a secondary line of games from the creators and publishers of worldwide leading blockchain gaming company Splinterlands, a portion of the Genesis League Sports’ governance token, $GLX, will be airdropped to everyone who is staking $SPS within Splinterlands when the $GLX token goes live. All $SPS stakers on the day of the airdrop will receive $GLX tokens in proportion to their holdings as outlined in the whitepaper.

CEO, Jesse “Aggroed” Reich, believes that “Genesis League Sports is the next step into bringing sports gaming into Web 3.0 and will prove a watershed moment for blockchain technology’s permanent presence in the future of mainstream gaming.”

“It’s such an exciting time for Web 3.0,” he continued. “We are glad to be offering so much to our current [Splinterlands] community as we take this next step into sports gaming, and look forward to welcoming in an expansive new community of sports fans.”

Genesis League Soccer is being released in partnership with the Major League Soccer Player Association. More information can be found at https://genesisleaguesports.com/.

About Genesis League Sports:

Genesis League Sports is the new and growing Web 3.0 gaming platform created by the developers of the worldwide leading blockchain fantasy game, Splinterlands. With further sports partnerships forthcoming, the platform plans to offer groundbreaking interoperability between its various sports games via its common token, GLX.

Genesis League Soccer, its current flagship game, is a partnership of Splinterlands with the Major League Soccer Player Association, and will intentionally seek to serve a Web 2.0 audience, leading the way on blockchain technology’s seamless application in the mainstream gaming industry. More information can be found at genesisleaguesoccer.com.

