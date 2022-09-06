Nemaura Medical to Present at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Loughborough, England, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing a daily disposable, wearable glucose sensor and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the 24th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, which is being held on September 12 – 14, 2022.

The virtual presentation will be available on-demand beginning on September 12, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET to H.C. Wainwright registered attendees of the conference.

Dr. Chowdhury will be available for one-on-one meetings. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click below:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched a beta trial of Miboko, a metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

julesa@coreir.com

