NEAR Foundation and Forkast unveil winners of Women in Web3 Changemakers 2022

NEAR Foundation, the Swiss non-profit that supports the governance and development of the NEAR protocol, today published the final top Women in Web3 Changemakers 2022 list.

NEAR Foundation announces the top 10 (+1 tie) winners of this year’s Women in Web3 Changemakers competition

180 nominations in total

1167 votes cast

Women were selected by public vote

Women hail from all corners of the globe

The women were chosen by the public from a shortlist selected from hundreds of applications based on the following judging criteria: inclusion – driving ideas that are good for society and sustainable; influence – making an impact in the Web3 community and among peers; and innovation – contributing to important and necessary projects at work or independently.

Launched in partnership with Forkast, the list of award winners highlights the achievements of women in Web3 and the importance of having visible female role models in the ecosystem.

The Women in Web3 Changemakers 2002 are celebrated this week at NEARCON – NEAR’s annual flagship event taking place in Lisbon, Portugal from September 11th to 14th 2022.

Commenting on the winners, Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation said: “We had hundreds of submissions for this important initiative – but the top list of Changemakers is truly outstanding. Selected by public vote, these remarkable women are part of a rich and highly accomplished workforce and hail from all corners of the globe, each one making significant contributions to ensure that Web3 is used as a force for good. We are honored to spotlight these women and wish them all the best on their journeys. We also celebrate the many others who also continue to play an important role in our ecosystem. It is important that we help one another and maintain a strong, international community. Together we can inspire one another, become each other’s role models and level the playing field for the next generation of women. Let’s use this opportunity to create the foundation to build a workforce that reflects the diversity of the society we aim to serve.”

“These women exemplify what we as a generation are all capable of,” said Angie Lau, CEO, editor-in-chief and co-founder of Forkast. “This inaugural list of these incredible ten Changemakers celebrates the trajectory of our collective story. We can’t wait to tell their stories and share them with the world.”

The women on this year’s 10 (+1 tie) Changemakers list, in alphabetical order:

Amy Soon, Founder, Blu3 DAO

Bianca Lopes, Identity Advocate and Investor

Deborah Ojengbede, CEO, AFEN Blockchain

Erikan Obotetukudo, Founder and General Partner, Audacity

Lauren Ingram, Founder, Women of Web3

Medha Parlikar, Co-founder, Casperlabs

Oluchi Enebeli, Nigeria’s first female blockchain engineer, founder Web3Ladies

Sian Morson, Founder and Editor of TheBlkChain

Tammy Kahn, Co-founder and Co-CEO of FYEO

Tricia Wang, Co-founder and lead Crypto Research and Design Lab (CRADL) at CISA

Wendy Diamond, Web3 Impact Investor, LDP Ventures, CEO/Founder Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organization (WEDO)/#ChooseWOMEN

About the NEAR Foundation

NEAR is a high-performance blockchain built without limits. Designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable, NEAR allows anyone to build at scale and deploy at pace. NEAR’s vision is to create a network that enables people to reimagine finance, creativity, and community in new and inclusive ways. With NEAR, blockchain mass adoption is possible.

NEAR is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment. NEAR is backed by top VCs such as A16Z, Pantera Capital, Electric Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Blockchain.com, and Baidu Ventures.

About Forkast

Founded in 2018, Forkast is a global digital media platform covering blockchain, digital assets, and web3 at the intersection of business, economy, and politics — from Asia, to the world. The international team of journalists is led by Editor-in-Chief and global anchor Angie Lau. Forkast is a trusted authority in the industry who has partnered with organizations like OECD, World Economic Forum, IBM, EY, and more.

