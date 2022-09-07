MTN Group partners with Dooka to revolutionise corporate procurement in Africa

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MTN Group, Africa’s largest network operator, has signed a partnership agreement with Dooka, a new African Business-to-Business (B2B) marketplace.

This partnership represents a paradigm shift in corporate procurement by bringing the ease of consumer marketplace buying to corporations across Africa. This innovation will lead to equitable access, digital transparency and greater efficiency for MTN’s suppliers.

“Our new relationship with Dooka is hugely exciting and brings efficiencies to every level of the supply chain. It stands to transform the way businesses operate across Africa. I am extremely proud that MTN are the anchor partner with a truly African organisation and a solution which is built specifically for Africa,” said Dirk Karl, Executive and Chief Procurement Officer at MTN Group.

Dooka’s B2B marketplace opens a world of opportunities for local suppliers, who had previously been locked out from supplying larger businesses due to the challenges of digital connections and high barriers of entry. This marketplace enables them easier access to sell more goods and services to MTN as well as other African leading multinationals

“This is a chance to revolutionise the supply chain,” says Toby Sparrow, Dooka’s CEO. “Together with MTN, we can demonstrate to the world that the right tools enable corporations to create jobs, development and growth through good procurement strategy. Dooka represents a new way to connect buyers and sellers across every industry. We are leveling the playing field so businesses large and small across Africa can transact as easily as if shopping at home and using the latest digital technologies.”

About the MTN Group

Launched in 1994, the MTN Group is a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code ‘MTN’. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

About Dooka

Dooka is a proudly African business built on and supported by the Tradeshift cloud-based business commerce platform. It transforms the way B2B buyers and sellers connect, transact and trade across a single, open network. The world’s largest organisations and their suppliers do business on Tradeshift, making it a platform of choice for digital procurement.

With over 1.5 million user connections to its platform, and more than $1 trillion in B2B transactions processed since its inception, Tradeshift is the most dynamic trade network of its kind. Dooka has received funding from Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer and is part of their commitment to make a real, lasting and permanent contribution to Africa and beyond.

