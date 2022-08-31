Press Release

Moove Signs Agreement with MUFG and Suzuki to Promote Financial Inclusion for Mobility Gig Workers Across Africa

DKODING

Fearless & fresh expose` on topics burning & breaking in the world of Buisness, Politics, Entertainment & Sports.

Previous Article
Nexo Commits Additional $50 Million to Long-standing Buyback Initiative
Next Article
Aavas Financiers Limited Wins the Non-Banking Financial Company 2020-21 Title at FE India’s Best Banks Awards 2022